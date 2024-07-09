Kevin Hart Once Revealed How A Fan Followed Him To Bathroom: 'Stood There Nicely The Whole Time'

Kevin Hart, the comedian, has had his fair share of strange experiences with fans. This happened in a restaurant’s bathroom, which he once talked about during an interview. It all started when he was accosted by a fan while in a bathroom stall.

Hart was on the toilet seat when there was a voice asking for a picture; “Is that Kevin? Can I get a picture?” The funny guy and fast thinker Hart tries to handle it as smoothly as possible considering the situation. He told him to wait outside so that they could take a photo after he was done.

The awkward interaction

Hart thought the fan would leave and wait at the door of the bathroom. But the fan had different ideas in mind though. After finishing up his business, Hart was amazed to find out that the guy was still standing right there waiting patiently near his cubicle door. There were no words to describe how uncomfortable this situation was but Hart felt bound due to the patience displayed by this particular admirer.

“the fact that he stood there like very nicely the whole time it made me feel obligated,” said Hart with his comic touch added to it. Later on, they agreed to take selfies right here at this place, but only after setting certain conditions; “I was like hey just just come on selfie real quick don't tell nobody you saw me in here,” he joked all along.

The Graham Norton show

While promoting Jumanji: The Next Level one time on The Graham Norton Show, Kevin Hart narrated this hilarious incident. Together with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson who is also among its cast members (stars), they spoke about their experience as avatars for the movie. Both actors stressed their determination to surpass Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which became an instant hit.

This is why Johnson commented excitedly about making a follow-up movie: “With the success of our first movie we wanted part two to be bigger.” Hart also agreed with this saying, “The challenge was to come back and outdo that success.”

A persistent Hart fan

Kevin Hart’s ordeal with the insistent admirer demonstrates how famous he is or rather the extremes that fans can go to for their cherished icons. Though awkward, he handled it with a sense of humor and poise, again proving why he is adored in showbiz.

Therefore next time you think your day is weird remember Kevin Hart’s bathroom selfie story just shows that even the most famous celebrities undergo rare and funny incidents.

