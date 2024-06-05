ILLIT's Magnetic extends 10 week streak to rank on Billboard 200 chart; accumulates 200 million Spotify streams

ILLIT's magnetic charm extends its dominance on the global music scene with their hit track Magnetic, securing a 10-week streak on the Billboard 200 chart and amassing over 200 million Spotify streams. Their debut mini-album, SUPER REAL ME, ranks 7th on the World Albums chart, while ILLIT stands 23rd among Emerging Artists.

ILLIT establishes itself as a prominent emerging artist on Billboard

ILLIT's debut mini-album, SUPER REAL ME, and its hit track Magnetic are making significant waves in the global music scene. As of the latest Billboard chart update, Magnetic holds the 17th spot on both the Global (excluding the US) and Global 200 charts, marking its 10th consecutive week within the top 25.

ILLIT's achievements extend beyond just single-track success. SUPER REAL ME has secured the 7th position on the World Albums chart, showcasing the album's international acclaim. Additionally, ILLIT ranks 23rd on the Emerging Artist chart, further highlighting their rising prominence in the global music industry.

On Spotify, Magnetic has surpassed 200 million streams, setting a new record for the fastest debut song by a K-pop girl group to reach this milestone. The track also continues to perform strongly on Spotify's Weekly Top Song Global chart, maintaining its presence for an impressive 10 consecutive weeks.

Despite limited promotional activities in the United States, ILLIT has achieved notable success on the Billboard charts. Magnetic debuted at number 91 on the Hot 100 chart as of April 20 and reached number 80 on the UK's Official Single Top 100 as of April 5, setting a new record for the fastest debut song by a K-pop act.

Furthermore, SUPER REAL ME debuted at number 93 on the Billboard 200 as of May 11, cementing ILLIT's status as a rising force in the global music scene.

ILLIT, the South Korean girl group formed through the JTBC survival competition show R U Next?, debuted on March 25, 2024, with their EP Super Real Me. Comprised of members Yunah, Minju, Moka, Wonhee, and Iroha, they quickly made a splash in the music scene.

Their lead single, Magnetic, achieved notable success, entering multiple U.S. Billboard charts and making history as the fastest debut song by a K-pop act to appear on the Hot 100. With their unique sound and dynamic performances, ILLIT is solidifying their position as a rising force in the global music industry.

