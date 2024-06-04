Kim So Hyun Quiz: How well do you know the Lovely Liar actress?

Kim So Hyun is a versatile actress known for her remarkable talent and performances in various roles across television dramas and films. She has exceptional acting skills and undeniable charm, which has solidified her position as one of the industry's most promising stars.

More about Kim So Hyun

Kim So Hyun debuted in 2007 with the drama A Happy Woman. Her first appearance on the big screen was in the film My Name is Pity. She took on the lead role for the first time in the 2008 drama Hometown Legends. Over the years she has featured in multiple hit dramas like Love Alarm, My Lovely Liar, Who Are You: School 2015 and many more.