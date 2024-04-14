Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won’s Queen of Tears records highest Saturday viewership ratings yet, beats Beauty and Mr. Romantic

Queen of Tears starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won has finally achieved its highest Saturday ratings yet, beating Beauty and Mr. Romantic. Check full viewership ratings here.

By Tanya Saxena
Updated on Apr 14, 2024  |  05:18 PM IST |  7.5K
Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won in Queen of Tears; Image Courtesy: tvN
Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won in Queen of Tears; Image Courtesy: tvN

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won starrer Queen of Tears has been over everybody’s watchlist as the show slowly reaches its finale. The romantic comedy with its second chance love story made all K-drama lovers fall for it. As it happens, Queen of Tears has finally passed every other ongoing weekend K-drama to reach its highest on a Saturday. 

Queen of Tears reigns Saturday viewership ratings, beats Beauty and Mr. Romantic

Queen of Tears follows the story of a married couple who have now lost the initial charm and love in their relationship. Kim Ji Won plays Hong Hae In, a chaebol heiress, and Kim Soo Hyun takes the role of her husband Baek Hyun Woo. With drastic changes in their life, they end up coming closer to each other again and fall for each other all over again. But their love story is laden with thorns of family problems, usurpation, deadly diseases, and more. 

Yesterday, Queen of Tears aired its 11th episode which saw a surprise jump in its viewership numbers. Queen of Tears took the top spot in the ratings on Saturday with a 16.8 percent nationwide rating. It was the highest rating recorded by the show since its premiere on a Saturday. Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won’s chemistry has been the biggest attraction of the rom-com and as the show gets closer to its finale, fans await to see the chemistry deepen.


Queen of Tears successfully beat Beauty and Mr. Romantic starring Ji Hyun Woo and Im Soo Hyang, which achieved a 14.4 percent nationwide viewership rating. The show has been holding steady since its premiere continuing with double number ratings. 


In comparison, Cha Eun Woo and Kim Nam Joo’s Wonderful World with its finale recorded a nationwide rating of 9.2 percent. Wonderful World has seen a successful run with an emotional finale. Based on the life of two characters, who lost everything but end up finding solace in each other.

What happened with other K-dramas?

In the K-drama viewership race, The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection still failed to rise high in its ratings and got stuck at a measly 2.4 percent. While Hide starring Lee Bo Young saw a nationwide rating of 4.27 percent. 


ALSO READ: Kim Ji Won is rewatching Queen of Tears co-star Kim Soo Hyun’s My Love From The Star

Credits: tvN
Latest Articles