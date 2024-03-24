Kim Ji Won the distinguished South Korean actress known for her versatile trajectory of roles, is currently starring in the romantic comedy Queen of Tears alongside Kim Soo Hyun. Queen of Tears has been the recipient of raging popularity amongst K-drama fans since its release for its heartfelt yet fun storyline and amazing acting performances by the cast and crew.

Kim Ji Won is rewatching Queen of Tears co-star Kim Soo Hyun’s My Love From The Star; Watch

Kim Ji Won the Fight for My Way actress is currently portraying Hong Hae In in the rom-com Queen of Tears alongside the famed actor of It’s Okay To Not Be Okay, Kim Soo Hyun who plays Baek Hyun Woo, Hong Hae In’s husband. Kim Ji Won is a revered South Korean actress known for the varied acting performances she has delivered for viewers everywhere, from fun and chirpy characters to strong, heartbroken characters, her acting range knows no bounds.

Kim Ji Won in an interview with Netflix, revealed what she is currently watching on Netflix. To everyone’s surprise, the Fight For My Way actress is binge-watching her Queen of Tears co-star Kim Soo Hyun’s iconic romantic K-drama My Love From The Star which first aired from 2013-2014. Kim Ji Won further added while rewatching the show she got to see some fun scenes that she had forgotten. Rewatching My Love From The Star was a nice walk down memory lane for the My Liberation Notes actress.

In the interview, she also talked about nicknaming Hong Hae In and Baek Hyun Woo’s couple as TT couple as they are the leads of Queen of Tears drama which has tears in its name itself. Also, she humorously noted that when seen upside down it becomes a crown.

More about Kim Ji Won

Kim Ji Won has starstruck viewers with her memorable performances in K-dramas Lovestruck in The City, Fight For My Way, My Liberation Notes, and Arthdal Chronicles among others. Her role as Yoon Myung Joo in Descendants of the Sun shot her to popularity overseas. Kim Ji Won is currently in talks of starring in Crash Landing On You’s director’s upcoming drama.

