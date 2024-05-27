Cannes 2024: Fans find Girls' Generation's YoonA being mistreated by same security who messed with Kelly Rowland

YoonA, a member of the popular girl group Girls’ Generation (also known as SNSD) recently made her Cannes Film Festival debut alongside other industry colleagues like Han So Hee and Jung Hae In. However, the historic moment seems to have been marred by disrespectful behavior from security personnel.

YoonA rushed off from red carpet by female security at 77th Cannes Film Festival

On May 20, YoonA attended the sixth-day festivity of the esteemed 77th Cannes Film Festival, walking the red carpet for Horizon: An American Saga. As many videos from her debut appearance at the festival went viral online, fans couldn’t help but appreciate her elegant beauty. However, some hawkeyed fans also found out about a female security personnel’s misbehavior towards her.

In a viral clip, the individual is seen rushing YoonA from her photocall moment. The actress didn’t react strongly and maintained her smile, but her fans seemed to be enraged by this disrespectful behavior towards the Korean star.

American actress Kelly Rowland gets mistreated by same security who rushed off YoonA from photocall

In particular, this clip caused outrage since the same security personnel was also involved in mistreating a few more celebrities on the Cannes red carpet. A few days ago, a video from the festival made rounds on the internet where fans spotted the individual rushing American singer and actress Kelly Rowland, when she was trying take her photos.

It was reported that the actress tried to be nice to her at first, but when the security stepped on her dress and started behaving in a rude way, things turned out differently with Kelly telling her off.

Fans engaged at female security personnel for 'discriminating' women of color

This just doesn’t end here as Dominican actress Massiel Taveras, who attended the event on May 26, also was mistreated by the female security. The actress, who donned a dress with a long trail containing a gigantic portrait of Jesus Christ, was trying to unfurl it when she was disrupted by the security personnel.

Despite Massiel Taveras’ constant pushback, she kept at it, even putting her arms on her body, trying to rush her off from the red carpet.

Since all the celebrities who received mistreatment from her seemed to have been women of color, many netizens are concluding the security’s behavior as ‘xenophobic’. From many other clips from the festival, it can be seen that the while celebrities were able to take their photos at the same spot without any disruptions.

