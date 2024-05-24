LE SSERAFIM’s Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s Wife becomes group’s fourth song to hit 100 million music video views

LE SSERAFIM, the uber-popular K-pop girl group is doing it all. This year, they made headlines with their Coachella debut. Now, their song Eve, Psyche & Bluebeard’s Wife has brought them another achievement. As they march towards a brighter future fans rejoice in this special moment.

LE SSERAFIM's hit song Eve, Psyche & Bluebeard’s Wife reaches 100 million views on its music video

On May 24, at around 8:30 a.m. KST (5:00 am IST). LE SSERAFIM’s smash-hit song Eve, Psyche & Bluebeard’s Wife surpassed 100 million music video views on YouTube.

Released on May 24, 2023, this song hits the view count exactly after a year. With this, the song becomes the group’s 4th overall 100 million music video views following FEARLESS, ANTIFRAGILE, and UNFORGIVEN.

Eve, Psyche & Bluebeard’s Wife serves as a B-side for LE SSEARFIM’s first studio album UNFORGIVEN. Hence, with this latest achievement and including the previous one, four out of 13 tracks of this album achieved 100 million music video views on YouTube.

This significant milestone attained by the five-piece girl group further solidifies their position in the competitive realm of K-pop.

Congratulate LE SSERAFIM by rewatching the music video for Eve, Psyche & Bluebeard's Wife:

Know more latest achievements by LE SSERAFIM

Previously in April, LE SSERAFIM made headlines with their Coachella 2024 debut. The group set the stage on fire with their incredible performances, which earned much praise from the fans.

Though their first Coachella set received mixed responses as many criticized their live vocals. However, by the second-week schedule of this promiscuous music festival, the group massively improved, proving why they are considered one of the leading girl bands of the 4th generation K-pop.

More about LE SSERAFIM and their latest album

LE SSEARFIM is a popular K-pop girl group formed by SOURCE MUSIC, a HYBE subsidiary. The band comprises five members including Huh Yunjin, Eunchae, Chaewon, Sakura, and Kazuha. Some of their major hits include ANTIFRAGILE, UNFORGIVEN, Eve, Psyche & Bluebeard’s Wife, EASY, Smart, Perfect Night, and more songs.

Before their Coachella appearance, LE SSERAFIM unveiled their 2024 comeback album EASY. Released on February 19, 2024, this third extended play from the group features a total of six tracks including the titular EASY, Smart, Good Bones, Swan Song, We got so much, speed up and slowed versions of the title track.

