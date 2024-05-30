Lee Min Ho, Kim Min Ha’s Pachinko season 2 teases release date announcement with stylish moonwalk video; watch

Lee Min Ho is one of the biggest stars of the South Korean industry and fans have been waiting for him to see back on the screen.

Lee Min Ho’s hit Apple TV series Pachinko whose season 1 was released in 2022 soon after which it was renewed for another season. Just hours ago, Apple TV has teased that they will announce the release date of season 2 soon.

Lee Min Ho and Kim Min Ha set to announce Pachinko season 2 release date on May 31

Lee Min Ho and Kim Min Ha’s hit Apple TV series Pachinko will be releasing season 2 soon. The fans have been waiting eagerly for updates on the same. On the morning of May 30, 2024, Apple TV teased that they will be unveiling the release date of season 2 of Pachinko on May 31, 2024. They teased the same with a stylish video of Lee Min Ho moonwalking reminiscent of that era.

Watch Lee Min Ho in the Pachinko season 2 date announcement teaser here:

Pachinko depicts the story of four generations of a Korean family starting from 1915 to 1989. In 1931, a Korean woman left her family in Korea under Japanese rule to change her life and begin it from a new end and move to Osaka, Japan. The series was a great depiction of the discrimination of Korean immigrants in Japan.

More about Lee Min Ho

Lee Min Ho is known for his moving acting skills and striking visuals, both of which have established him as one of the biggest South Korean stars of the time. Lee Min Ho gained immense love and appreciation for his titular role in K-drama Boys Over Flowers.

He expanded his scale and acting prowess with remarkable roles in K-dramas The Legend of The Blue Sea, The King: Eternal Monarch, City Hunter and The Heirs among many others.

