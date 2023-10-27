12th Fail Screening: Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, Medha Shankar and others attend; see PICS

12th Fail, the upcoming social drama that features Vikrant Massey in the lead role, is set to hit the screens this weekend. The movie, helmed by senior filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is reportedly based on the famous novel by Anurag Pathak of the same name, which is inspired by the lives of real-life civil officers Manoj Kumar Sharma IPS and Shraddha Joshi IPS.

The makers of 12th Fail held a grand screening event for the film ahead of its release on October 26, Thursday, in Mumbai. The screening was attended by the movie's cast and crew members, including leading man Vikrant Massey, director Vidhu Vinod Chopra, and many others.

Vikrant Massey arrives with wifey Sheetal Thakur

The leading man of 12th Fail, who is set to step into an exciting phase in his life as a father, arrived at the screening with his pregnant wifey, Sheetal Thakur, and their parents. Vikrant Massey, set to play the central character Manoj Kumar Sharma IPS in the highly anticipated movie, looked handsome as always in a formal, crisp white shirt, a pair of black trousers, and matching shoes.

On the other hand, Sheetal Thakur looked radiant in a white and blue casual dress. The beautiful mom-to-be completed her look with minimal make-up, a free hairdo, a pair of beige flat sandals, and a black handbag.

Have a look at Vikrant Massey and his wife Sheetal Thakur's pic and video, below:

Raashii Khanna, Medha Sharma and others attend

The grand screening event of 12th Fail was also attended by many popular names, including leading lady Medha Shankar, actress Raashii Khanna, director Vidhu Vinod Chopra, musician Anu Malik, actor-comedian Zakir Khan, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, and many others.

Have a look at the 12th Fail screening pics and video below:

About 12th Fail

Along with Vikrant Massey, the social drama features a stellar star cast, including Medha Shankar, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Sanjay Bishnoi, Harish Khanna, Vijay Kumar Dogra, Vikas Divyakriti, and many others in pivotal roles—Shantanu Moitra composed music for the project. Rangarajan Ramabadran is the director of photography. The project, jointly produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Zee Studios, will hit the screens on October 27, Friday.

