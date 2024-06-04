13 years of Ready QUIZ: Have you watched Salman Khan and Asin's film enough? Prove it by answering these 7 questions

Ready starring Salman Khan and Asin was released on June 2 and completed 13 years of release this year, 2024. Anees Bazmee directed the film is currently streaming on Netflix.

The cast of the film also features Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Arbaaz Khan, Paresh Rawal, Nikitin Dheer, Mahesh Manjrekar, Manoj Pahwa, Kubbra Sait, Sudesh Lehri, Arun Bali, Zareen Khan, Puneet Issar, and others.

Speaking about the plot, Prem falls in love with Sanjana as he believes she is the girl chosen by his father. When he discovers the truth, he executes a strategy to sway her away from her mafia uncles, who intend to take away her vast inheritance.

As the film completed 13 years of release, we created an interesting and not-so-done-before quiz on the film. If you think you have watched the film enough, then this quiz is just for you.

Take the Ready quiz starring Salman Khan and Asin and prove whether you are a big fan.

