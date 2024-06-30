Salman Khan joins B-Town celebs in congratulating Team India for big win at T20 World Cup 2024

June 29 will be etched in the history of Indian cricket. It is on this day that the Men in Blue brought home the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy. The entire country celebrated India’s win over South Africa in the final match of the tournament.

Among the many celebrities who congratulated the winners was the bhaijaan of Bollywood, Salman Khan. Check it out!

Salman Khan congratulates Team India with a special post

Social media started buzzing and flooding with congratulatory messages as the Indian men’s cricket team won the T20 World Cup 2024 final match against South Africa. Salman Khan also joined them to heap praise on the winning team.

The Tiger 3 actor took to social media and dropped a poster of the ‘World Cup Champions’ lifting the silver trophy. He penned in his tweet, “Congratulations Team India! #T20WorldCup #TeamIndia.”

Take a look:

Anushka Sharma’s appreciation post for Viral Kohli is all things love

Unlike all the other matches, Anushka Sharma wasn’t spotted cheering for the team in the stands. However, the actress wasn’t behind in expressing her appreciation for her husband, Virat Kohli who proved to be a catalyst in bringing home the trophy.

She took to Instagram and dropped a picture of Virat with the cup and penned, “AND ….. I love this man @virat.kohli . So grateful to call you my home - now go have a glass of sparkling water for me to celebrate this !”

Take a look:

In another post, she also expressed how their daughter Vamika got worried when she saw the players cry on TV.

While congratulating the team, she divulged, “Our daughter’s biggest concern was if all the players had someone to hug them after she saw them cry on tv….. Yes, My darling, they were hugged by 1.5 billion people. What a phenomenal victory and what a legendary achievement!! CHAMPIONS - CONGRATULATIONS!!”

Take a look:

PM Narendra Modi, Anil Kapoor, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit Nene were the other celebrities who were proud of the team’s win.

