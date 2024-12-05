6 Bollywood movies and web series on Netflix that transport us back in time to relive golden eras

Do you enjoy going back in time to relive historical eras? If you're someone who enjoys period dramas, then you can thank our Bollywood filmmakers for creating an abundance of stories that take us back in time.

If you're looking to watch some of the best period dramas, here’s a list of our top picks available on Netflix.

6 period-drama web-series and movies on Netflix that are a must-watch

1. Jodhaa Akbar (2008)

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai, Poonam Sinha, Sonu Sood, Nikitin Dheer, Ila Arun

Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai, Poonam Sinha, Sonu Sood, Nikitin Dheer, Ila Arun Director: Ashutosh Gowariker

Ashutosh Gowariker IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Release Year: 2008

Jodhaa Akbar is one of the best romantic period dramas in Bollywood, transporting you to the 16th century. The film is based on the life of Mughal emperor Akbar and his marriage to the Rajput princess Jodhabai. It presents a grand spectacle with larger-than-life sets that serve as a visual treat, accompanied by soulful music. The movie beautifully explores themes of romance, cultural differences, and the challenges the couple faces in their marriage.

2. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar (2024)

Cast: Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha

Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Release Year: 2024

If you’ve enjoyed Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s cinema in the past, his digital debut series is bound to mesmerize you. The show is set in the pre-independence era of the 1940s and follows the story of six courtesans. With his signature style of grand sets and opulent storytelling, the magnum opus filmmaker delves into the journey of each courtesan as they fight their individual battles.

3. Lagaan: Once Upon A Time In India (2001)

Cast: Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh, Rachel Shelley, Rajendra Gupta, Kulbhushan Kharbanda

Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh, Rachel Shelley, Rajendra Gupta, Kulbhushan Kharbanda Director: Ashutosh Gowariker

Ashutosh Gowariker IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Release Year: 2001

Over the years, Lagaan has earned a cult fan base for all the right reasons. A must-watch and remarkable period drama, it is set during the Victorian era of India's colonial British Raj. The film tells the story of Bhuvan, who inspires his fellow villagers to take up a cricket challenge against the British team. The stakes are high—if the Indians win, their Lagaan (tax) will be waived for three years.

4. Maharaj (2024)

Cast: Junaid Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shalini Pandey, Meher Vij

Junaid Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shalini Pandey, Meher Vij Director: Siddharth P Malhotra

Siddharth P Malhotra IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Release Year: 2024

Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan surely had a promising debut with Maharaj. The movie is a thought-provoking story based on the landmark Libel Case of 1862 that was fought in the Supreme Court of Bombay. Through its dramatic storytelling, the film highlights the case’s historical significance and why it remains an event of great importance.

5. Asoka (2001)

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Danny Denzongpa, Rahul Dev, Johnny Lever

Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Danny Denzongpa, Rahul Dev, Johnny Lever Director: Santosh Sivan

Santosh Sivan IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

6.4/10 Release Year: 2001

For the sheer glory of Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor, Asoka deserves your immediate attention. This epic historical drama is a fictionalized account of the life of Emperor Ashoka, who ruled India from 269 BCE to 232 BCE. The film portrays Ashoka's impactful transformation from a ruthless warrior to a wise and compassionate emperor after witnessing the devastating consequences of the Kalinga War.

6. Panipat (2019)

Cast: Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon, Mohnish Behl, Padmini Kolhapure, Zeenat Aman, Sahil Salathia

Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon, Mohnish Behl, Padmini Kolhapure, Zeenat Aman, Sahil Salathia Director: Ashutosh Gowariker

Ashutosh Gowariker IMDb Rating: 5.2/10

5.2/10 Release Year: 2019

As the title itself suggests, the film is based on the Third Battle of Panipat, which took place on January 14, 1761, between the Maratha Empire and the invading Afghan forces led by Ahmad Shah Durrani. The film offers larger-than-life face-offs and majestic war sequences to keep you on the edge.

