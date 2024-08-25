Aamir Khan admits he wasn’t ‘sure’ of son Junaid being good actor for THIS reason, felt ‘worried as a father’

Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan, received rave reviews for his debut film, Maharaj. However, the Sitaare Zameen Par actor recently admitted that he had doubts about his son's decision to pursue an acting career.

In a recent conversation with Rhea Chakraborty on her YouTube channel, Aamir Khan talked about his son Junaid Khan’s journey. The proud dad responded by admitting, "He has shown a lot of promise." He shared that when his son expressed his desire to be an actor and learn theater; the actor asked him if he was sure.

He further recalled how he warned Junaid stating, "Main actor hoon aur jab aapki pehli film aayegi to aapko mujhse compare kiya jayega aur ye jo tag hai Aamir Khan ka beta ye aapse kabhi chootega nahin to aap khamkha iss bojh ko utha ke chaloge (I’m an actor and when your first will come you will be compared to me. You can’t get rid of ‘Aamir Khan’s son’ tag. You will unreasonably be pressurized by it)."

Additionally, he admitted that he wasn’t sure if his son was a good actor. The actor explained why he thought so, "kyunki vo bahut shy tha (because he was too shy)." Aamir who is shy himself revealed that people around him would always laugh off and remained unsure of his acting chops. This is a similar feeling Khan admitted to having for his son. "I was worried as a father," he said.

In addition, Aamir told Junaid that if he wasn’t a good actor, he wouldn’t be able to help him.

"As a son you might feel ke arey aap mere liye film produce kar do vo mujhse hoga nai. Agar aapko kaam nahin aata to main aapke saath film produce nai kar paunga. Main apni audience ko dhokha nai de sakta hoon(As a son you might feel that I should produce a film for you, but I won’t be able to do that. I can’t fool my audience)" to which Junaid said that he was aware of it and doesn’t expect anything. He rather asked his dad to remain the way he is.

After agreeing to both conditions, Junaid went to the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, where he trained for two years. The actor stated that he saw him evolving from his first to his last play. He revealed that nobody knew Junaid when he used to go for auditions and that he mostly faced rejections until Maharaj. This is how the star kid was able to create a unique space for himself.

Junaid will be next seen in a yet-untitled film alongside Sai Pallavi.

