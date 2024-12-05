Maharaj's Shalini Pandey recalls feeling 'very awkward' after shooting 'charan seva' scene with Jaideep Ahlawat; 'I realized what...'

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse.

Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan made his debut with Siddharth P. Malhotra’s historical drama film, Maharaj. The movie, which was released earlier this year on Netflix, also featured Jaideep Ahlawat, Shalini Pandey, and Sharvari. As the creator took the audience through the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862, he also touched upon the concept of ‘charan seva’ which became the crux of the story. During an interview, Shalini recalled feeling awkward after shooting the scene with Jaideep.

Shalini Pandey plays the role of Kishori in the movie Maharaj. Her character becomes the victim of a self-proclaimed Godman who sexually exploits young women by asking them to perform ‘charan seva’. While talking to Bollywood Hungama about shooting the scene with Jaideep Ahlawat, who is seen as Godman Maharaj Jadunath Brijratan (JJ), the actress admitted feeling ‘awkward’ as soon as she got done with the scene.

She further expressed that the moment she took a break and got out, she realized what the character went through. When she performed, it dawned on her ‘What had happened!’ realizing that this incident actually happened to a woman in real life and might be still happening somewhere. “Everything was really overwhelming,” she stated adding that it took her time to process it. But before that, she was just doing it.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shalini Pandey made her acting debut in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s 2017 blockbuster Arjun Reddy alongside Vijay Deverakonda. While her first lead film was Bamfaad with Aditya Rawal, she made her big screen debut (Hindi) in 2022 alongside Ranveer Singh in Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Having said that, Shalini has an exciting lineup of projects in her kitty. She will be next seen in Dabba Cartel followed by Bandwaale next year. Additionally, her Tamil film Idli Kadai is slated for a theatrical release on April 10, 2025.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

