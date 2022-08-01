Aamir Khan on films releasing very quickly on OTT: I have always tried to keep a 6 months gap for my movies

Laal Singh Chaddha, directed by Advait Chandan, starring Aamir Khan in a titular role and co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most awaited Bollywood films. The film is already buzzing as the film nears its release on 11th August, 2022, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The film locks horns with another much awaited film Raksha Bandhan, directed by Aanand L Rai and starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar. Aamir Khan, in an interaction with the media earlier today, talked in length about his movie.

Aamir Khan was asked about whether the change in mind-set and consumption pattern of audience, exposure of audience to OTT content and other variables concern him as his film gears up for release next Thursday. The actor said, “Ya. I mean I am always concerned because my films always come after 4 years and trade always changes in these 4 years. Don't know what will happen when my next film releases. It happens with every film of mine and I have to go through it. What has happened with OTT is that the taste of audience has improved. The audience has become much more finer. They appreciate finer things. They are less forgiving. If your screenplay is weak or something, they move onto other content. There is such good content in each language that I feel the audience has evolved. These days, films come on OTT very fast. I have always tried to keep a 6 months gap, at least for my films.”

Aamir Khan also talked about the comparisons that would happen with Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. The actor said that all the comparisons were totally justified. Laal Singh Chaddha’s trailer was well received and the songs and promos have too been liked by the audience. It is to be seen what magic the film is able to do when it hits theatres. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

