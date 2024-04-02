Ajay Devgn Birthday: Salman Khan extends heartfelt wish to his 'bhai'; Sanjay Dutt says 'keep rocking'

Ajay Devgn celebrates his birthday today and good wishes from fans all over the world including Bollywood celebrities have been pouring in since morning. Many celebs including Sidharth Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Rakul Preet Singh among others wished him a year full of joy. Now, Ajay's dear friends Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt also joined in and extended heartfelt wishes to the actor.

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt send birthday wishes to Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn turned 55 today and his close friends from the Hindi film industry, Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt wished him a happy birthday. Salman Khan who is a man of few words took to Twitter (now X) and wrote, "Janamdin Mubarak ho bhai … @ajaydevgn (Wishing you a Happy Birthday, brother)."

Sanjay Dutt also shared a picture of him with Ajay Devgn on X and penned a heartfelt short note. "Happy Birthday Raju. Have a good one and keep rocking like you always do," he wrote.

Ajay Devgn's work front

Ajay is currently gearing up for the release of his sports drama Maidaan. The much-awaited film directed by Amit Sharma is slated to release on Eid 2024. After that, he will be seen in the highly anticipated Singham Again which is the 3rd installment of the Singham franchise and the 5th part of Rohit Shetty Cop Universe. Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor, the film is slated for release on August 15, 2024.

Some of the upcoming films of the actor include Auron Mein Kahan DumTha, De De Pyaar De 2, Son of Sardaar 2, Raid 2, and more.

More about Maidaan

Maidaan features Ajay Devgn in the role of former Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, a man who devoted his life to the sport, bringing immense pride to India. Alongside Ajay, the film stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh in important roles.

Presented by Zee Studios & Bayview Projects in association with Fresh Lime Films, this much-anticipated project is directed by Badhaai Ho fame Amit Ravindernath Sharma and produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta, and Akash Chawla. The film has been in the making for 5 years and will be finally released in the cinemas on Eid 2024.

