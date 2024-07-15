Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 continues to grab attention with its frequent promotional videos, stirring buzz almost every other day. Asim Riaz, known for his stint in a controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13, is all set to perform daredevil stunts in a stunt-based reality show.

Recently, Colors channel dropped a new promo on its social media handle where Asim was seen performing a height-related stunt.

Asim Riaz faces his fear of heights in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

In the latest promo of Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based show, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant had to perform a high-altitude stunt. In the promo, Rohit Shetty welcomed Asim and asked, “Asim Riaz jo chaar saal baad koi reality show kar raha ho, Height se darr lagta hai? (Asim Riaz is doing a reality show after 4 years. Are you afraid of height?)”

Asim responded, “Darr nahi lagta sir but mai apne aap ko god ke bahut nazdeeek manta hu uss time because kuch bhi ho sakta hai (I'm not scared, sir, but I consider myself very close to God at that time because anything can happen).”

The promo captures Asim's intense stunt at a significant height, where a sudden slip left everyone gasping.

The caption of the promo reads, “Phoonk phoonk ke rakhne honge Asim ko kadam, hoga nahi aasaan uske liye yeh khatre ka season (Asim will need to tread carefully step by step; this season of dangers won't be easy for him).”

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is set to premiere on July 27, 2024, airing on Colors TV and Jio Cinema. Fans are already buzzing with excitement as Rohit Shetty returns as the host. The show features a dynamic lineup of contestants, including Asim Riaz, Abhishek Kumar, Aditi Sharma, Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Veer Mehra, Kedar Ashish Mehrotra, Niyati Fatnani, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumona Chakravarti, Shilpa Shinde, Shalin Bhanot, and Krishna Shroff.

More about Asim Riaz

Asim Riaz became popular after his stint in Bigg Boss 13, where he became known for his clashes with the late actor Sidharth Shukla and his romance with Himanshi Khurana, now his former girlfriend. Since the breakup, Asim Riaz has appeared in music videos such as Chali Gai and No Fear.

