Aashish Mehrotra, known for playing the role of Toshu in the hit TV series Anupamaa has recently wrapped up shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14 in Romania. The show is all set to hit the TV screens with its upcoming season as contestants and the show's team has returned to Mumbai. Aashish recently shared a playful post with his co-contestant and the beautiful actress Niyati Fatnani.

Aashish Mehrotra and Niyati Fatnani's fun-filled snapshot from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

The Anupamaa fame took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture with the Nazar actress, Niyati. In the picture, the duo engages in playful banter amidst the lush green scenic view of Romania.

Accompanying the post with a witty caption, he wrote, “That’s just what I meant when I say the grass is greener on the other side….On the other side——Bahut time se profile par koi sundar ladki nahi dikhi thi…Toh socha. (It had been a long time since a beautiful girl was seen on the profile... so I thought.)”

Niyati looked stunning in a coordinated green ensemble, pairing green shorts with a matching jacket and white sneakers. She completed the playful look with long black and white socks, tying her hair into twin ponytails on either side and opting for minimal makeup. On the other hand, Aashish looked handsome in a pink jacket paired with black trousers.

As soon as Aashish Mehrotra uploaded the pictures on his social media handle, fans filled the comment box with their quirky thoughts. One fan wrote, “@niyatifatnani it sure is greener ...we got the right side na...sundar ladki. (Beautiful girl).” Another fan commented, “Of course our niyati is really pretty.”

More about Aashish Mehrotra

Before joining Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Aashish Mehrotra portrayed the pivotal role of Paritosh (Toshu), Anupama's elder son, in the beloved daily soap Anupamaa. He was a prominent part of the show from its start but chose to exit midway to participate in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Meanwhile, Niyati made her television debut as Niharika opposite Utkarsh Gupta in Channel V’s D4-Get Up and Dance. She then went on to work in several popular TV series such as Nazar, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal and Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaagey showcasing her impressive acting skills.

