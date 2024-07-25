Aditi Sharma is a well-known actress in the television world. The actress is all set to show her daredevil personality in the stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Only recently, Aditi shared a series of pictures in a cute blue dress, showcasing her impeccable fashion choices. What caught the attention, however, was the heartfelt reaction from Tiger Shroff’s sister, Krishna Shroff.

Aditi Sharma slays in a blue dress

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestant took to her Instagram handle and shared a bunch of pictures in a blue cotton dress. Aditi Sharma looked gorgeous in a stylish yet simple blue cotton mermaid cut strappy dress.

The actress accessorized the look with small pearl studs. She tied her hair in a high ponytail and subtle makeup featuring a dewy base, highlighted cheeks and subtle red lipstick that enhanced her natural beauty. Her eyes were accentuated with sleek eyeliner and lashes, adding a hint of drama to her otherwise soft make-up.

As soon as Aditi Sharma uploaded the pictures on her social media, co-contestant Krishna Shroff, daughter of Jackie Shroff commented, “Sweet girl.”

Fans flooded the comments section with praise and admiration. A fan wrote, “So Elegant and Sophisticated just like your Beautiful Smile Aditi.” Another fan commented, “Simplicity at its Best.”

More about Aditi Sharma

Aditi Sharma has been a part of several daily soaps, including Kaleerein and Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka. She became a household name after playing the lead role in Rabb Se Hai Dua alongside Richa Rathore and Karanvir Sharma. Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 marks Aditi's debut in reality TV.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

The fourteenth season of Khatron Ke Khiladi promises to be more intense, exciting, and entertaining. Rohit Shetty returns as the host for this season. The celebrity contestants for this season include Asim Riaz, Shalin Bhanot, Krishna Shroff, Niyati Fatnani, Aashish Mehrotra, Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shinde, Sumona Chakravarti, Aditi Sharma, Nimrit Ahluwalia, and others.

While the show is set to premiere on July 27, 2024, this season has been extensively shot in Romania, for the first time.

