Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha to host a wedding reception in Mumbai; 400 guests to be invited

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are one of the most popular and loved couples. They have been dating for several years now and in fact, marriage has been on the cards for the Fukrey co-stars for some time now. Ali proposed to Richa in 2019 and they were to marry in 2020 but the pandemic pushed their wedding plans to 2022. A few days back, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Richa and Ali are all set to get married in September 2022 and they will also have two ceremonies- one in Mumbai and the other in the capital.

Now, according to India Today, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha will also host a grand reception in Mumbai with 350-400 guests in attendance. The couple's wedding festivities will take place in Mumbai and Delhi with their close friends and family in attendance. The Mumbai wedding will take place in the first week of October. A sangeet and Mehendi ceremony will be followed up to the wedding. The lovebirds will tie the knot in the last week of September in Delhi.

Earlier, Richa talked about her wedding with Ali, and speaking to Mashable India, she said: "Whenever we think about getting married, a new variant (of COVID-19) comes. In 2020, we had booked places also, then the first wave came and it was all lockdown. Last year again, we thought during February and all and it was a really bad situation as everyone knows. The situation was not nice at all." The actress hinted that Ali and she will be considering court marriage now, looking at the condition. "We want to do this year. We'll make time and we'll do something," said Richa.

On the work front, Richa and Ali both will be seen in Fukrey 3, which went on floors in Mumbai on March 3.

