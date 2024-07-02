Kalki 2898 AD Tuesday Box Office Hindi: Prabhas, Deepika, Amitabh Bachchan film is rock steady; Netts 13 crore

Kalki 2898 AD directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani and Kamal Haasan had yet another rock steady day at the Hindi box office as it netted Rs 13-13.50 crore. The 6 day cume of Kalki 2898 AD stands at Rs 136 crore and the extended first week is heading for around Rs 160 crore nett. The movie has kind of an open week the next week too, with only a niche Hindi film Kill and an animated Hollywood film Despicable 4 releasing.

Kalki 2898 AD Remains Rock Steady On First Tuesday; Netts Rs 13.25 Crore

Kalki 2898 AD, with the trend it is observing, may well go past Rs 250 crore nett and if it holds up, who knows, it may also hit Rs 300 crore. What needs to be noted is that the Prabhas starrer is ensuring these collections with very little contribution from south as the movie is playing in its regional language, there. The fair value Hindi collections of the movie are around 10 percent higher. Kalki 2898 AD is a certain super-hit and if the trend gets stronger, it'll be a blockbuster.

The global cume of the movie is very close to Rs 600 crore gross and it will cross Rs 600 crore gross worldwide on day 7.

The Day Wise Nett Hindi Collections Of Kalki 2898 AD In India Are As Under

Day Hindi Nett Collections 1 Rs 21 crore 2 Rs 22 crore 3 Rs 25.50 crore 4 Rs 38.50 crore 5 Rs 16 crore 6 Rs 13.25 crore Total Rs 136.25 crore in 6 days in India in Hindi

About Kalki 2898 AD

The story of Kalki 2898 AD starts at the end of Mahabharata’s Kurukshetra War, marking the beginning of the Kali Yuga in the year 3102 BC. After the events of Mahabharata, Ashwatthama is entrusted by Lord Krishna to protect his final avatar when the time is right.

6000 years later, in 2898 AD, the world has become dreadful for most people who live under the fear of the proclaimed god known as Supreme Yaskin. While most people strive to please him and get a humble abode in his resourceful land called Complex, others rebel against him and his atrocities.

As all rays of hope seem to diminish for the people, a new light seemingly takes place in the form of an unborn child in SUM-80 alias Sumathi’s womb. With Yaskin and his followers set to extract the life source out of the child, an epic tale brews which sets up the rest of the film.

