Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding: Rihanna’s performance to drone show; See itinerary for day one

The current buzz on the internet has to be business tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding celebrations with Radhika Merchant. The three-day line-up of the celebrations kicks off today i.e. March 1, following which celebrities from different realms have been traveling in throngs to be a part of the magnificent celebrations. Amongst others, Indian Badminton player Saina Nehwal along with her husband, Parupalli Kashyap has already reached the venue. A while back, she gave a sneak peek into the itinerary of the day.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's line-up of events for day one

On March 1, Indian Badminton player Saina Nehwal re-shared the Instagram story of her husband, Parupalli Kashyap, and gave a sneak peek into the timeline of events scheduled for day one. According to the itinerary, the celebratory welcome brunch started at 11 a.m. this morning for all the guests attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations. Now, in some time, the actual celebrations for which everyone has been waiting with bated breath will commence, i.e. at 5: 30 p.m.

Going by the flow of events, the theme for day one is an evening dedicated to the conservatory. The dress code for the guests is an elegant cocktail outfit. In addition to this, welcome speeches by the family will also be delivered to all the guests. Furthermore, ‘Cirque De Soleil’ refers to an extraordinary spectacle of performances to infuse energy in the guests followed by the ‘Vantara Show’ where the guests will be showcased the beauty of the animal kingdom.

Have a look:

The line-up of events further extends to the drone show which invites the guests to come and “watch the sky come alive with a never-seen-before dazzling display!” Followed by the same is the eagerly-anticipated special live performance by International pop-icon Rihanna. The excitement gets all the more high as this will be the first time that Love The Way You Lie singer will be performing in India.

The ‘perfect end’ to the ‘magical evening’ will be done with the scrumptious dinner and an after party.

It is worth mentioning that for the next couple of days, star performers who will set the stage ablaze with their performances will be Diljit Dosanjh, Arijit Singh, Ajay-Atul, Hariharan, and Pritam among others.

