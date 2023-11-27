Animal: Ranbir Kapoor reveals he did not dub in Telugu himself for THIS reason

Ranbir Kapoor is deeply involved in the promotional whirlwind for his upcoming film Animal. The star-studded cast includes Ranbir alongside Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri. With just four days left until its release, the film is poised to captivate audiences in five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. In a recent interaction, Ranbir disclosed the reason behind not dubbing for the Telugu version himself.

Ranbir Kapoor on why he didn’t dub in Telugu language for Animal

The cast and crew of Animal has reached Hyderabad for a grand pre-release event of the movie. Prior to the event, the team sat for a press interaction and answered lots of questions about their film. On being asked why he didn’t dub in Telugu himself, Ranbir responded, “We tried. But Sandeep said very clearly that when I am speaking Telugu dialogues, there is a north Indian accent to it and we didn’t want the Telugu-speaking audience to get distracted by that.”

He added, “But it is definitely something I will be more conscious about, maybe next time I do a film which will appeal to a larger fanbase.” Ranbir also expressed his gratitude saying, “But I am just happy that even though I haven’t dubbed but the kind of love and warmth that we are receiving from the Telugu-speaking audience, it’s really heartwarming and we are very grateful for that.”

