Anushka Sharma, one of Bollywood’s most beloved actresses, is not only known for her exceptional acting skills but also for her simple but stunning fashion sense. The Sui Dhaaga star’s wardrobe is full of timelessly elegant pieces and adorable picks, proving that simplicity never goes out of style.

So, if you’re looking for a dress that can basically be worn anywhere, well, the Pari actress’ latest ensemble has got you covered.

Let’s just dive right in and have a detailed glance at her latest pristine white western ensemble for some major fashion inspiration.

Anushka Sharma looked fabulous as always in a white dress:

Anushka Sharma can carry anything and look amazing in whatever she chooses to wear. She proved the same yet again.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress recently wore a spectacular, pristine white upper-thigh-length dress that spelled all things amazing and alluring. Her full-sleeve dress with a well-formed pleated skirt also had a high circular neckline. It gave the whole simple outfit a rather sophisticated twist. The oversized and comfortable silhouette looked just great on the Zero actress’ slender frame.

Her mini-dress also had a free-flowing design that made the outfit a very comfortably chic choice for modern fashionistas who are constantly on the go. Its puffed-up and pleated sleeves also looked supremely classic. The piece, also known as the ‘France Cotton Poplin Mini Dress’, was crafted by Lee Mathews. It also came with a price tag of approximately Rs. 26,895.

The adorable piece channels the prairies with a partial button-down placket style and a breezy tiered skirt. It's delicately made for an idyllic warm-weather escape, and we’re so glad that Anushka nailed the vibe with her choices.

She completed the look with metallic gold strappy sandals with ankle cuffs. However, a versatile piece like this can also be paired with boots or pumps for a formal touch.

Anushka Sharma’s flawless accessories and glam choices:

Talking about her accessories game, Anushka expectedly chose to take the minimalistic path so that all the attention remained focused on her much-deserving dress and her warm smile. So, she added small Gen-Z-approved layered gold hoops with a matching ring. These perfectly matched her sandals, giving a well-thought-out appeal to the actress’ classy ensemble.

Moreover, Sharma chose to leave her locks open and cascading freely down her shoulders, styled into a rather naturally wavy hairstyle with a side parting. This effortlessly manageable and elegant hairstyle complemented the diva’s gorgeous ensemble, adding to the breezy vibe.

Anushka also chose to accentuate her natural beauty with a fresh-faced look. The actress opted for a radiant base, a delicate dab of blush, and just a hint of pink lip tint for nourished lips. These subtle picks enhanced her natural glow. However, her smile totally won the crown here.

So, what did you think of Anushka Sharma’s easy-breezy look? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

