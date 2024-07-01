Virat Kohli’s T20 World Cup winning post leaves Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding PICS behind; becomes most-liked Indian post

Virat Kohli's post ft. Indian cricket team lifting the T20 World Cup trophy has become the most liked India post on Instagram followed by Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding post.

By Prerna Verma
Published on Jul 01, 2024  |  11:54 AM IST |  246
Picture credit: Virat Kohli/ Sidharth Malhotra/ Instagram
Virat’s T20 World Cup post gets highest likes; surpasses Sidharth-Kiara’s wedding PICS

The Indian cricket team left everyone dancing with joy and crying happy tears after they won the T20 World Cup on Saturday, June 29. After the win, Virat Kohli took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of the team lifting the trophy. Well, this post had to be the most-liked Indian post on Instagram and we do not have to say why. But did you know this post has defeated Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s wedding pictures which was earlier the most-liked post on Instagram?



Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Prerna Verma

Prerna Verma loves the magical world of cinema, so much so that she turned it into a profession! A

...

Credits: Instagram
Advertisement

Latest Articles