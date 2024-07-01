Virat Kohli’s T20 World Cup winning post leaves Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding PICS behind; becomes most-liked Indian post

The Indian cricket team left everyone dancing with joy and crying happy tears after they won the T20 World Cup on Saturday, June 29. After the win, Virat Kohli took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of the team lifting the trophy. Well, this post had to be the most-liked Indian post on Instagram and we do not have to say why. But did you know this post has defeated Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s wedding pictures which was earlier the most-liked post on Instagram?