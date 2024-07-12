Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Priyanka Chopra looked like quintessential desi girl in her stunning orange floral lehenga by Tarun Tahiliani

Priyanka Chopra, who has always been known for her glamorous fashion statements made a head-turning appearance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. Not surprisingly, her arrival was eagerly anticipated as fashion lovers and media were all waiting to see her shining bright at the event. Priyanka Chopra graced the occasion in a beautiful lehenga. Now let’s take a closer look at her gorgeous outfit.

Priyanka Chopra’s stunning orange lehenga

Priyanka looked stunning in her rich and classy attire coming from the shelves of designer Tarun Tahiliani. Her orange lehenga consisted of a long and fitted skirt with beautiful flowers embroidered in various shades of orange and tiny sequin work to give it an extra glint.

The matching blouse complemented the lehenga and had a deep neckline to balance the entire look. The hem of the blouse had cascading beads to enhance the flow of the dress as well as the femininity of the outfit. To complement the dress, she wore an orange sheer dupatta featuring intricate embroidery for added texture over her shoulder.

The vibrant color of her lehenga makes it ideal for wedding settings and also respects Indian tradition, making it one to pin on the wedding mood board.

Priyanka’s accessories and glam

Priyanka’s accessories perfectly matched her lehenga. She opted for a silver necklace adorned with a ruby pendant that added a touch of luxury and served as a focal point. It drew attention to her neckline while harmonizing with the vibrant orange hues of her outfit.

Complementing the necklace, she wore matching earrings that echoed the design elements of the necklace. The global star also opted for multiple silver rings and stacked silver bracelets that made her accessories cohesive and impactful.

Her beauty choices featured a soft brown lipstick which complemented the warm tones of her outfit. A touch of blushed cheeks added a healthy glow. The highlighter on her cheeks accentuated her facial structure and added dimension. Her defined eyeliner and hairstyle in curls framed her face elegantly and added a romantic touch to her look.

Priyanka Chopra’s outfit, the Tarun Tahiliani orange lehenga, along with subtle make-up stands out among all the glitz and glam at the grand wedding. All elements - ranging from expensive Bvlgari ornaments to well-styled hair with a properly made-up visage - contributed towards giving her an ageless yet refined appearance. Priyanka’s overall look made sure she oozed elegance and sophistication while attending this high-status gathering.

