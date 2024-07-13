With the grand pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant culminating in an opulent and star-studded wedding last night, most international attendees are set to make their way back home after the celebration.

This list also includes our beloved couple, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas. The diva was spotted at the airport, donning a super stylish look that exuded airport allure.

So, let’s zoom right in and take a closer look at her comfortably chic airport ensemble for some major fashion inspiration. Let’s decode her style!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ chic airport look:

Priyanka Chopra loves to deliver some of the most unexpectedly stylish looks, no matter what the occasion. Be it at a grand event or at the airport, she always nails the look perfectly. This was evident in her latest airport outfit as well. The Dil Dhadakne Do actress’ comfortably chic light blue and dark blue-hued set was just the perfect pick for traveling and relaxing.

The stylish ensemble featured a plain white camisole top with sleek straps and a deep, plunging circular neckline, which added a seductive twist to her look. This fitted top was layered with the fabulous Max Beverly Hills bomber jacket, approximately worth Rs. 46,687, from Ayda Active. This classy, full-sleeved piece had a flattering silhouette and style, accentuating the Love Again actress’ curves.

This was further paired with the same brand’s high-waisted and dramatically flared pants, which come with a price tag of approximately Rs. 16,536. These floor-length pants offered compression and class in all the right places. Furthermore, their nautical stripe detailing gave the bottoms a particularly flattering edge. The pants are all about being comfortable, flattering, and easy to wear, and we are totally taking notes.

Last but not least, PeeCee completed her airport look with white sneakers that perfectly matched her camisole top. These sassy picks gave a sporty edge to her airport look. They also provided a well-thought-out appeal to the Baywatch actress’ modern ensemble. We absolutely loved her cool choice!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ glam and accessory choices:

Talking about her accessories game, Priyanka Chopra opted for a minimalistic route by choosing simple dark-tinted sunglasses. These perfectly matched her outfit’s sassy appeal without overpowering it, allowing the ensemble to get all the focus it deserves. The minimalistic approach truly suits the airport vibe.

The Bajirao Mastani actress left her luscious locks open, styling them into a naturally wavy look with a middle parting. She also swept her hair to one side to beat the heat. Along with adding a touch of effortless glamour to the look, this helped Priyanka perfectly frame her face.

Chopra’s makeup choice for the evening was all about natural beauty—featuring a radiant base, mascara-laden eyelashes, rouged cheeks, and a simple touch of lip gloss for nourished lips. These choices created a look that accentuated her natural beauty and her inner glow. We are in love with her smile!

But, what did you think of Priyanka Chopra’s latest look? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

