Arbaaz Khan kisses wife Sshura Khan in latest PICS from Eid celebration; couple stuns in traditional attire

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan are the new favorites of Bollywood. These two recently got married in an intimate Nikah ceremony amidst the presence of the entire Khan family. Well, social media can't stop gushing over their PDA every time they get snapped outside. From walking hand-in-hand to posting mushy pictures on Instagram, they always manage to set couple goals. Yet again, the duo has dropped pictures together, and they look like they were from their Eid celebration.

Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan

On her Instagram handle, Sshura Khan shared three pictures with her husband, Arbaaz Khan in which they looked stunning in traditional attire. From the pictures, it seems they were clicked during the Eid celebration. The actor looks dapper in a white embroidered kurta pyjama, while his wife stuns in an Ivory white salwar kameez.

In the first picture, these two sit close as they pose for the camera. The next picture shows the actor planting a kiss on his wife’s cheeks and the last one is a candid click of the couple laughing their hearts out. Sharing these pictures, Sshura captioned it with a black heart emoji.

Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan reveal family secrets on Arhaan Khan’s podcast

Recently, Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora’s son, Arhaan Khan, started his own podcast show with his friends named Dumb Biryani. The first guest on the show was the actor himself, along with his brother Sohail Khan. In the podcast, they recalled some of their family secrets. Talking about Salman Khan, Sohail revealed that he has only respect for him. He added that whenever the Tiger 3 star enters the room, Sohail stands up as a gesture of respect.

Arbaaz Khan quipped that all three of them are very close. To this, Sohail joked that they are actually ‘3 sisters’. Arhaan, adding to the joke, said, "Not bhaijaans, behenjis". Arbaaz said, “Salman and me may not meet that often or communicate that often, but when he realizes I’m in some trouble, that man is not going to hesitate, whether it's Sohail, me, or anybody else, and vice versa. Depending on what our capacity is.”

Arbaaz Khan also said that it’s not always about financial help. “I cannot help Salman financially because he has had enough of that. But it’s not what you always need. You need emotional support; you need to be there for somebody. If you can earn people who are there with you when you hit rock bottom, that’s when you really earn people in your life. If you have that, you are blessed.”

On the work front, Arbaaz Khan recently produced the Raveena Tandon-led show Patna Shukla.

