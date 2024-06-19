Bigg Boss OTT 3 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty and Arshad Warsi; Who is Anil Kapoor's favorite host?

Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 is just two days away and the excitement about it is soaring high! With Anil Kapoor as the host this season, fans are quite eager to witness this talented star's hosting prowess and can't wait for the new season to premiere. While Salman Khan's name was associated with Bigg Boss so far, there have been other hosts such as Shilpa Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, and Arshad Warsi who have hosted Bigg Boss' initial seasons.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, we asked Bigg Boss OTT 3 host and superstar Anil Kapoor to name his favorite host of Bigg Boss.

Who is Anil Kapoor's favorite host?

Anil Kapoor's close friends from the industry like Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, and Arshad Warsi have hosted the controversial reality show in the past. When asked whom he liked the most out of all of them, the superstar stated, "All are good in their own way. They have their own presence."

Watch Anil Kapoor's exclusive interview with Pinkvilla here-

Elaborating more, Anil Kapoor shared, "Not only this show there are so many other shows which are fantastic. Some are judges. Some are anchors, who are wonderful and who have done a great job. There are very talented people in our country. Not only entertainment but outside entertainment also there have been really good hosts and anchors whom I admire."

Advertisement

On June 18, Bigg Boss OTT 3 launch event was held in Mumbai where host Anil Kapoor and the makers of the popular reality show shared what is new in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss OTT. While keeping the suspense intact, the makers have promised viewers that this season will have a new and unique concept that has not been seen in Bigg Boss so far.

About Bigg Boss OTT 3:

Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 is set to entertain the audiences from June 21 (Friday). While the confirmed list of contestants is still awaited, the probable contestants who might participate in the show are Sana Sultan Khan, Sai Ketan Rao, Vishal Pandey, Anjum Fakih, Chandrika Dixit aka The Vada Pav Girl, Poulomi Das, and Shivani Kumari. The confirmed list of Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants is still awaited.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for exclusive updates on Bigg Boss OTT 3!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Anil Kapoor wants to see these Bollywood celebrities as contestants; his choice for host will blow your mind