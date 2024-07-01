Jatt and Juliet 3 box office collections: Diljit starrer scores biggest weekend worldwide for Punjabi films

By Jatinder Singh
Updated on Jul 01, 2024  |  01:14 PM IST |  4.9K
diljit
Neeru Bajwa and Diljit Dosanjh in Jatt and Juliet 3 (image courtesy of White Hill Studios)

Punjabi film Jatt and Juliet 3 scored the biggest opening weekend worldwide in industry history, beating Carry on Jatta 3. The film grossed Rs. 45 crore globally in its four-day weekend, with Rs. 19.50 crore from India and Rs. 25.50 crore from overseas markets. Normally, Punjabi films have a three-day weekend but since the previous record holder also had a four-day weekend, it makes for the right comparison.

The opening record was made possible by the record-breaking start overseas, where the Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa starrer crossed USD 3 million versus USD 2.43 million of Carry on Jatta 3. In India, Jatt and Juliet 3 trailed behind Carry on Jatta 3 by nearly Rs. 3.25 crore. Even in India, the difference mainly stems from the Punjab state, whereas elsewhere Jatt and Juliet 3 was on par with Carry on Jatta 3. This gap could have been narrower or maybe not all if not for the clash with Kalki 2898, which impacted showcasing in all the major centres of Punjab.

The target for the film is Rs. 101 crore worldwide of Carry on Jatta 3 to become the highest-grossing Punjabi film of all time. A lot will depend on how strong it holds in India on the weekdays as the capacity constraint due to the clash will become lower, so it should try to make gains on Carry on Jatta 3 there. 

The territorial breakdown for box office collections of Jatt and Juliet 3 is as follows:

Territory Gross
East Punjab Rs. 14.50 Cr. 
Rest of India Rs. 5.00 Cr. 
   
INDIA Rs. 19.50 Cr. 
   
Canada USD 1,240,000 
Australia USD 580,000 
United Kingdom USD 350,000 
United States USD 320,000 
Pakistan USD 200,000 
New Zealand USD 125,000 
Europe USD 135,000 
Rest of World USD 100,000 
   
OVERSEAS USD 3,050,000 
(Rs. 25.50 Cr.) 
   
WORLDWIDE Rs. 45.00 Cr. 

