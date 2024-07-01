Punjabi film Jatt and Juliet 3 scored the biggest opening weekend worldwide in industry history, beating Carry on Jatta 3. The film grossed Rs. 45 crore globally in its four-day weekend, with Rs. 19.50 crore from India and Rs. 25.50 crore from overseas markets. Normally, Punjabi films have a three-day weekend but since the previous record holder also had a four-day weekend, it makes for the right comparison.

The opening record was made possible by the record-breaking start overseas, where the Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa starrer crossed USD 3 million versus USD 2.43 million of Carry on Jatta 3. In India, Jatt and Juliet 3 trailed behind Carry on Jatta 3 by nearly Rs. 3.25 crore. Even in India, the difference mainly stems from the Punjab state, whereas elsewhere Jatt and Juliet 3 was on par with Carry on Jatta 3. This gap could have been narrower or maybe not all if not for the clash with Kalki 2898, which impacted showcasing in all the major centres of Punjab.

The target for the film is Rs. 101 crore worldwide of Carry on Jatta 3 to become the highest-grossing Punjabi film of all time. A lot will depend on how strong it holds in India on the weekdays as the capacity constraint due to the clash will become lower, so it should try to make gains on Carry on Jatta 3 there.

The territorial breakdown for box office collections of Jatt and Juliet 3 is as follows:

Territory Gross East Punjab Rs. 14.50 Cr. Rest of India Rs. 5.00 Cr. INDIA Rs. 19.50 Cr. Canada USD 1,240,000 Australia USD 580,000 United Kingdom USD 350,000 United States USD 320,000 Pakistan USD 200,000 New Zealand USD 125,000 Europe USD 135,000 Rest of World USD 100,000 OVERSEAS USD 3,050,000

(Rs. 25.50 Cr.) WORLDWIDE Rs. 45.00 Cr.

