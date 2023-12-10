Before Deepika Padukone sets screens ablaze with Hrithik Roshan in Fighter, a look back at her chemistry with 8 actors
Loved the fiery chemistry between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in Fighter? Brace yourself for more sizzling on-screen magic as we revisit some unforgettable pairings with her other co-stars.
The much-anticipated Fighter teaser with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone has captivated netizens. It offers a awaited glimpse into the film, featuring the on-screen duo as aviators soaring in fighter jets, ready to defend the nation. The teaser boasts riveting aerial action, a spine-tingling background score, and picturesque locations, creating a visual spectacle. But what truly shines is the sizzling chemistry between Hrithik and Deepika, stealing the spotlight and sparking curiosity about why Bollywood didn't explore this captivating pairing sooner.
Fans unanimously hail them as the most scintillating on-screen couple, heightening anticipation for their collaboration. However, this isn't the first time Deepika has had a remarkable chemistry with her co-star. Let's revisit some of her noteworthy on-screen pairings over the years.
1. Shah Rukh Khan
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan, a duo since Om Shanti Om, have become a fan-favorite pair, often compared to SRK-Kajol. From sweet chemistry in Chennai Express to the steamy vibes in Pathaan, especially in the unforgettable Besharam Rang song – it's like they redefine on-screen magic! Jawan just sealed the deal, proving their connection is something special.
2. Saif Ali Khan
Deepika and Saif Ali Khan's charm was evident in Love Aaj Kal, a cute and relatable romance. However, their chemistry reached scorching levels in Race 2. Recall the song Be Intehaan? It was a pure smokeshow! Deepika, both sexy and elegant, took the lead, expressing her desire for the man she fancied, making it a sight to behold.
3. Ranveer Singh
The actress has shared the screen with Ranveer Singh in several movies, but none more unforgettable than their first collaboration, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Their chemistry, especially in the song Ang Laga De, was simply electric. The palpable sexual tension wasn't just on-screen; it marked the beginning of their off-screen romance, leading to their marriage a few years later.
4. Siddhant Chaturvedi
The 2022 film Gehraiyaan, with the actress alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi, truly captivated viewers with their alluring on-screen chemistry. The movie had several intimate scenes which garnered significant headlines, but the duo's sensual pairing resonated deeply with the audience, creating eager anticipation for their potential on-screen reunion
5. Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor has shared the screen with many actresses in his career, yet his chemistry with Deepika Padukone remains unparalleled. From Bachna Ae Haseeno to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha, their on-screen romance was so intense that it's almost surreal to think they broke up long ago. The desire to see them back together on screen lingers, creating anticipation among audiences for a potential reunion.
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: After Sam Bahadur, Meghna Gulzar’s next is with Sidharth Malhotra; Filming begins in 2024
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Anurag Kashyap feels his films could fare better if he was a Tamil or Malayalam director
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar and co. to start Firoz Nadiadwallah’s Welcome To The Jungle in Mid-December