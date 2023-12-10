Before Deepika Padukone sets screens ablaze with Hrithik Roshan in Fighter, a look back at her chemistry with 8 actors

The much-anticipated Fighter teaser with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone has captivated netizens. It offers a awaited glimpse into the film, featuring the on-screen duo as aviators soaring in fighter jets, ready to defend the nation. The teaser boasts riveting aerial action, a spine-tingling background score, and picturesque locations, creating a visual spectacle. But what truly shines is the sizzling chemistry between Hrithik and Deepika, stealing the spotlight and sparking curiosity about why Bollywood didn't explore this captivating pairing sooner.

Fans unanimously hail them as the most scintillating on-screen couple, heightening anticipation for their collaboration. However, this isn't the first time Deepika has had a remarkable chemistry with her co-star. Let's revisit some of her noteworthy on-screen pairings over the years.

1. Shah Rukh Khan

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan, a duo since Om Shanti Om, have become a fan-favorite pair, often compared to SRK-Kajol. From sweet chemistry in Chennai Express to the steamy vibes in Pathaan, especially in the unforgettable Besharam Rang song – it's like they redefine on-screen magic! Jawan just sealed the deal, proving their connection is something special.

2. Saif Ali Khan

Deepika and Saif Ali Khan's charm was evident in Love Aaj Kal, a cute and relatable romance. However, their chemistry reached scorching levels in Race 2. Recall the song Be Intehaan? It was a pure smokeshow! Deepika, both sexy and elegant, took the lead, expressing her desire for the man she fancied, making it a sight to behold.

3. Ranveer Singh

The actress has shared the screen with Ranveer Singh in several movies, but none more unforgettable than their first collaboration, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Their chemistry, especially in the song Ang Laga De, was simply electric. The palpable sexual tension wasn't just on-screen; it marked the beginning of their off-screen romance, leading to their marriage a few years later.

4. Siddhant Chaturvedi

The 2022 film Gehraiyaan, with the actress alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi, truly captivated viewers with their alluring on-screen chemistry. The movie had several intimate scenes which garnered significant headlines, but the duo's sensual pairing resonated deeply with the audience, creating eager anticipation for their potential on-screen reunion

5. Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor has shared the screen with many actresses in his career, yet his chemistry with Deepika Padukone remains unparalleled. From Bachna Ae Haseeno to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha, their on-screen romance was so intense that it's almost surreal to think they broke up long ago. The desire to see them back together on screen lingers, creating anticipation among audiences for a potential reunion.