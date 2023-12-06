10 Bollywood movie couples we'd love to see again: Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol to Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone

Alright, today we'll discuss the best of Bollywood movie couples, like – Raj and Simran from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Naina and Bunny from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. These famous Bollywood couple characters aren't just actors on a screen; they're practically relationship gurus. The chemistry between these iconic Bollywood couples is so electric; it's like they wrote the book on on-screen romance. Beyond the movies, they've become cultural icons, influencing how we perceive love. Get ready for a dose of love, Bollywood style!

10 Iconic Bollywood movie couples of all time

1. Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are undisputedly one of the best on-screen couples Bollywood has ever had. Their magical chemistry, showcased in iconic films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, has left an indelible mark, making them a legendary duo and Bollywood's epitome of on-screen romance.

Top movies of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol:

2. Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone stand out as one of the best Bollywood pairs, celebrated for their on-screen magic and undeniable chemistry. From the success of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani to the critical acclaim of Tamasha, their collaboration has solidified them as the best jodi in Bollywood. Despite a publicized split, their enduring friendship continues to captivate fans, eagerly anticipating their next cinematic rendezvous.

Top movies of Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone:

3. Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan form one of the most iconic Bollywood duos, seamlessly embodying captivating characters in their film collaborations. From the success of Dhoom 2 to the critical acclaim of Guzaarish and the historical epic Jodhaa Akbar, this Bollywood couple's on-screen chemistry and ability to portray intense emotions have etched them into the annals of best Bollywood couple characters, leaving an enduring legacy in cinematic history.

Top movies of Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan:

4. Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, one of the famous Bollywood movie couples, made their debut in Student of the Year in 2012. Evolving into a beloved on-screen pair, their performances in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and Kalank have solidified their status among famous Bollywood jodis. Despite busy schedules, fans eagerly anticipate the reunion of this one of the most dynamic Bollywood couples, known affectionately as Varia.

Top movies of Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt:

5. Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit

Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit, considered one of Bollywood's best couples, created enchanting on-screen magic in the 90s. Their impeccable chemistry, showcased in hits like Saajan (1991) and the iconic Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994), solidified their status as a beloved Bollywood jodi. Portraying idealistic lovers in the latter, they broke records, becoming one of the highest-grossing Bollywood movies. Despite the years, fans eagerly anticipate the return of this legendary Bollywood jodi on the silver screen.

Top movies of Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit:

Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994)

Saajan (1991)

Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam (2002)

Dil Tera Aashiq (1993)

6. Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla

Renowned for their on-screen chemistry, the perfectionist Aamir Khan and the ever-cheerful Juhi Chawla stand out among iconic Bollywood couples in movies. Delivering hits like Tum Mere Ho, Ishq, and the classic Andaz Apna Apna, they left an indelible mark as a beloved Bollywood jodi. Their unforgettable collaboration in the blockbuster Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988) not only made them overnight household names but also ensured a lasting place in the hearts of millions, showcasing the enduring charm of this celebrated Bollywood pair.

Top movies of Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla:

Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988)

Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke (1993)

Ishq (1997)

Daulat Ki Jung (1992)

Love Love Love (1989)

7. Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra

Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra, recognized as one of the best Bollywood onscreen couples, have left an indelible mark with their performances in Aitraaz, Andaaz, and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. This dynamic pair, celebrated among famous Bollywood couples, showcased versatile chemistry that resonated with audiences. Despite their absence from recent collaborations, their impactful on-screen partnership remains a testament to the enduring legacy of this celebrated Bollywood duo.

Top movies of Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra:

Andaaz (2003)

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004)

Aitraaz (2004)

Waqt: The Race Against Time (2005)

8. Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji, distinguished as one of the best Bollywood couples, have graced the screen in iconic films like Hum Tum and Ta Ra Rum Pum. Their on-screen chemistry and stellar performances have etched them into the annals of famous Bollywood couples in movies. Despite the absence of recent collaborations, their memorable on-screen partnership remains a testament to the enduring allure of this celebrated Bollywood duo.

Top movies of Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji:

Hum Tum (2004)

Ta Ra Rum Pum (2007)

Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic (2008)

Bunty Aur Babli (2021)

9. Govinda and Karisma Kapoor

Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, celebrated as one of the best Bollywood couples in movies, charmed audiences with their vibrant performances in iconic films like Coolie No. 1 and Hero No. 1. Their dynamic on-screen chemistry and impeccable comic timing solidified them as the best Bollywood couple of the 1990s. Despite shifts in the industry, their classic collaborations endure, cementing their legacy as a legendary and beloved Bollywood pair.

Top movies of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor:

Coolie No.1 (1995)

Hero No.1 (1997)

Raja Babu (1994)

Saajan Chale Sasural (1996)

Haseena Maan Jaayegi (1999)

10. Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, one of the most prominent Bollywood movie couples, achieved acclaim through their unforgettable pairing in the cherished romantic film Jab We Met in 2007. Despite subsequent less successful collaborations, this movie elevated them to iconic status as a beloved Bollywood jodi, receiving both box-office success and critical acclaim. Interestingly, their on-screen chemistry transcended into a real-life relationship, albeit ending before the completion of Jab We Met.

Top movies of Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan: