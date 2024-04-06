Bollywood Newswrap, Apr 6: Gurinder Chadha denies reports of Alia portraying Indian Princess in Disney film; Kiara's Lust Stories scene boosted sex toys sales

Disclaimer: This article contains explicit content. Reader discretion is advised.

On April sixth, the Bollywood scene buzzed with exciting updates, sparking anticipation among fans and media circles. Gurinder Chadha dismissed reports of Alia Bhatt portraying an Indian Princess in her Disney film. Meanwhile, Somen Mishra revealed that Kiara Advani's viral scene from Lust Stories boosted sales of sex toys. These notable news pieces marked a busy day in Indian cinema.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of Apr 6, 2024

1. Alia Bhatt is not playing Indian Princess in Gurinder Chadha's film

Gurinder Chadha dismissed the rumors of Alia Bhatt playing the role of an Indian Princess in her Disney film. The filmmaker wrote in all caps on Twitter, "This is not true. Not sure where this started. The script is still in the works. Alia and I had a meeting bout another project and I attended her charity gala recently."

2. Somen Mishra says Kiara Advani's viral scene from Lust Stories increased sales of sex toys

One of the scenes from Lust Stories starring Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal featured the actress using a sex toy (vibrator). The scene that talks about female sexual pleasure went viral and created huge controversy but also increased the popularity of Kiara manifolds. Somen Mishra who is the film producer and Head of Development at Dharma Productions has revealed how the scene increased the sales of sex toys.

3. Heeramandi's male cast revealed

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's highly anticipated project, Heeramandi, made a significant reveal with new additions to its already stellar cast. The makers unveiled the male members of the ensemble on Saturday, including Fardeen Khan, the father-son duo Adhyayan and Shekhar Suman, and Taha Shah Badussha.

4. Do Aur Do Pyaar trailer is out now

The trailer for the movie Do Aur Do Pyaar has finally been released. It centers around a married couple portrayed by Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi, both engaged in extramarital affairs with characters played by Sendhil Ramamurthy and Ileana D'Cruz, respectively. However, destiny seems to have different plans, hinting that the film's core theme revolves around rediscovering love with the same person.

5. Ranveer Singh sings Apna Time Aayega at a party

Ranveer Singh recently attended one of his close friend's birthday party, and several pictures and videos from the party are now making rounds on social media. In one of the videos, Ranveer can be seen performing the song Apna Time Aayega from his movie Gully Boy for the birthday boy.

