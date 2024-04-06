How Kiara Advani's viral scene from Lust Stories increased sales of sex toys; Somen Mishra of Dharma Productions reveals

Disclaimer: This article contains explicit content with bold images, reader discretion is advised.

Lust Stories was released on Netflix in 2018 and proved to be one of the most talked about films of that year. The anthology film had four stories but the one directed by Karan Johar and starring Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal in the lead created controversies and became a huge topic of discussion. Now, Somen Mishra, film producer and Head of Development at Dharma Productions has spoken about the impact of the short film.

How sales of sex toys increased after Kiara Advani's viral vibrator scene in Lust Stories

One of the scenes from Lust Stories starring Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal featured the actress using a sex toy (vibrator). The scene that talks about female sexual pleasure went viral and created huge controversy but also increased the popularity of Kiara manifolds. Somen Mishra who is the film producer and Head of Development at Dharma Productions has now opened up about how the scene increased the sales of sex toys.

During an interview with AnuradhaSays YouTube channel, “That short film went viral for obvious reasons, but the most interesting thing that happened was, there is a site which sells adult toys and in their annual survey, they put out the duration which their sales increased– first was during COVID, second was Lust Stories. The sales increased by 50-55 percent because people were googling ‘Kiara Advani vibrator’, ‘Kiara Advani sex toys’.”

Further adding how it was a big moment for him and he thought it would go in his CV, Somen said, “I thought, ok, we are bringing joy to people’s lives, especially women. They told us, ‘You don’t know what Lust Stories has done for our business.’ I thought, This is going in my CV!’ Because I never imagined that kind of an impact the film would have. Fashion gets affected (by films), I never imagined vibrators would too,”

More about Lust Stories

Lust Stories was one of the early originals of Netflix in India which was directed by Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Karan Johar. The film featured four different short stories had Radhika Apte, Bhumi Pednekar, Neil Bhoopala, Manisha Koirala, Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, and Neha Dhupia playing pivotal roles among others.

A sequel to the film, Lust Stories was released in 2023.

