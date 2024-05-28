Bollywood Newswrap, May 28: Janhvi Kapoor reacts to her wedding rumors with Shikhar Pahariya; Imran Khan on split with Avantika Malik

The B-town industry never goes without news as something always keeps happening. On the twenty-eighth day of May 2024, a lot of exciting news took place.

From Janhvi Kapoor reacting to her wedding rumors with Shikhar Pahariya to Imran Khan revealing reasons why he separated from Avantika Malik, let's revisit today's top news.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of May 28, 2024

1. Janhvi Kapoor on wedding rumors with Shikhar Pahariya

During a recent conversation with ETimes, Janhvi Kapoor addressed her wedding reports with rumored beau Shikhar Pahariya. She said, "I read something very stupid just recently where they said that I have confirmed some relationship aur meri shadi hone wali hai (and I'm about to get married). People mixed up 2–3 articles saying I am getting married. They are getting me married in a week, which I am not okay with (laughs). I want to work at the moment."

2. Imran Khan on separation from Avantika Malik

During an exclusive interview with India Today, Imran Khan opened up about why he separated from his ex-wife, Avantika Malik. Khan explained, "In an ideal, healthy dynamic between two people, you are making each other better, healthier, and stronger, and supporting each other to be the best, best, strongest version. We were not in that place.”

3. Madhu Chopra on Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' 10-year age gap

In a chat with Filmygyan. Madhu Chopra was asked about her daughter Priyanka Chopra's 10-year age gap with her singer husband Nick Jonas. To this, Madhu said, "Koi farak nehi pada. Admi accha, ladki acchi, both care for each other, that's all. Nothing (discussion about it). Maine uss nazar se dekha hi nehi. I was so happy, ecstatic. Bolne wale bolte rahe."

4. Imran Khan on the possibility of Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na sequel

In an interview with India Today, Imran Khan shared his opinion on whether he wishes to watch the sequel to Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na happen in the future. “In Jaane Tu, it's a kind of film where characters' emotional journeys is the culmination of the plot and because of that, to have a sequel you have to then reopen their emotionality which may or may not work. Sequels generally are for plot-driven films, not character-driven films (sic),” Imran told the portal.

5. Chhaya Kadam on All We Imagine as Light winning the Grand Prix at Cannes 2024

In a recent conversation with the Hindustan Times, Chhaya Kadam expressed her happiness over winning the Grand Prix at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. She called All We Imagine as Light a story of women, with roots in the homeland. She added, “For a subject like that to get selected here... I have no words.”

