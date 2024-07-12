WATCH: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares a deep quote, says, 'You will find your destiny...'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, one of the most successful pan-Indian actresses is often in the limelight due to her personal life. Whether it is her diagnosis of Myositis, her divorce from Naga Chaitanya, or her recent backlash for promoting health treatments.

Similarly, Samantha grabbed attention by sharing a deep quote on her Instagram this morning (July 12). She talked about how challenging things in life can give us directions.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about quote that influenced her; shares it with fans

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram stories and shared a candid video of herself talking to her fans. In the video, the Kushi actress was seen talking about a quote that she recently heard about destiny.

Samantha said, “I had to share because it was an enlightening morning and I heard this line by this person I really respect and she said ‘You will find your destiny in what bothers you’.This made so much sense. I have not found that explanation before.”

Further, the Oo antava actress said that only something that bothers us can change our lives and give us direction.

Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu hint about her personal struggles that changed her life? Was it about her separation from actor Naga Chaitanya or her health battles? Let us know in the comments.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on the work front

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen with Vijay Deverakonda in The Family Star. Up next, she will be seen in her much-awaited web series with Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan. The upcoming web series Citadel: Honey Bunny is an Indian adaptation of the Russo brothers' Citadel.

The original series featured global icons Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, while Samantha and Varun Dhawan will be playing the roles of Honey and Bunny in the Indian version.

Apart from the lead, Citadel: Honey Bunny will also feature Emma Canning, Sikandar Kher, and Saqib Saleem in pivotal roles. The Indian spy action thriller series created by Raj & Dk will premiere this year on Amazon Prime Video.

Moreover, Samantha will be seen in Bangaram. She announced this project on her 37th birthday, this year. The film will mark her debut as a producer too.

