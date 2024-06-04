Did you know THIS Panchayat 3 actor was rejected by NSD and FTII?

Panchayat Season 3 premiered on Amazon Prime Video on May 28, 2024, receiving rave reviews from fans and critics alike. The show captivated audiences with its plot, storyline, characters, songs, and every small element, leaving a lasting impression on cinema lovers. Interestingly, one of the main actors in Season 3 was actually rejected by the National School of Drama and the Film and Television Institute of India. Keep scrolling to uncover the actor's name.

Panchayat 3's Jitendra Kumar was rejected by NSD and FTII

Jitendra Kumar, portraying the role of Sachiv Ji in Panchayat Season 3, faced rejection from NSD and FTII. As reported by The Better India, after spending nine months at an MNC, he decided to quit and pursue acting seriously. He applied to institutions such as the National School of Drama (NSD) in Delhi and the Film and Television Institute (FTII) in Pune. Despite giving his best during the interview process, he was not accepted into any of these schools.

Jitendra said, "The experience at NSD was particularly humbling. In hindsight, I just wasn’t prepared enough. To get into NSD, you need to know other skills like dance and classical music in addition to acting. One interviewer there, in fact, questioned my decision to even enter the acting profession being an engineer. Naturally, I didn’t take that feedback well, although I later understood where he was coming from. So, I decided to go back to TVF and start acting again, and that’s when things began working out for me".

Jitendra Kumar's major breakthrough came through his involvement in another significant TVF series titled Pitchers. This show gained immense popularity for reflecting the spirit of the emerging Indian startup landscape during its early stages.

Jitendra Kumar took tuition classes to survive in Mumbai

During his initial days in Mumbai, he taught physics classes at various coaching institutes that prepared students for their JEE exams as a means of earning a livelihood. He continued teaching these classes for two years, until 2015.

About Panchayat

Set in a fictional village of Uttar Pradesh called Phulera, Panchayat season 3 revolves around Abhishek Tripathi (Kumar) who happens to be an engineering graduate but because of a lack of better job opportunities takes up the post of a Panchayat office’s secretary.

The director, Deepak, stated to PTI that they had begun writing for season four. He mentioned that there is usually no gap between seasons for them. After completing the third season, they had already written three to four episodes for season four. Additionally, they had considered plans for seasons four and five. Deepak explained that they had a clear idea for season four and a broader concept for season five.

