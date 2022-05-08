EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh reveals having a list of baby names that he discusses with Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh is one of the finest actors we have in our industry. The actor is all geared up for the release of his upcoming movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar. In the movie, the actor is playing a father and only after looking at the trailer fans are eagerly waiting to see him play a dad on the silver screen with so much joy. Well, the Bajirao Mastani actor has time and again expressed his love for kids. In fact, in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, he also revealed that he already has a list of boy and girl names that he keeps discussing with his wife Deepika Padukone.

When Ranveer Singh was asked if he had a daughter what would he name her? To this, the actor smiled and with twinkling eyes replied, “Ya I think about names all the time. I don’t know what it is, I think it's because I have a copyrighter in me still somewhere lurking. I have an obsession for names. I am fascinated by unique names. Every name phonetically has a different quality. Some are very powerful names, some are cute names, some are short names. I have a whole list of boy names and girl names and I am very secretive about it because I don’t want people to steal them. So yes! I do have a list and I am playing that card very close to me. I am not telling anybody. I don’t want them to get common. But I am discussing with Deepika constantly.”

Ranveer Singh also revealed Deepika Padukone’s reaction to the trailer of Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Ranveer opened up, “she said that what you are doing is quite unprecedented because you are bonafide mainstream yet you are able to time after time creates distinctive characters. When one sees you, one sees no trace of you and that you have taken it to a degree that is unprecedented.”

