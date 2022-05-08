EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh reveals Deepika Padukone’s reaction to Jayeshbhai Jordaar’s trailer

Ranveer Singh these days is all geared up for the release of his film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He is leaving no stones unturned to promote his film. Recently, the actor interacted with Pinkvilla in an exclusive chat and revealed a lot about his life. From opening up on Deepika Padukone’s reaction after watching the trailer of Jayeshbhai Jordaar to revealing that he has become quite emotional these days, the Bajirao Mastani actor poured his heart out.

Talking about Deepika Padukone’s reaction, Ranveer Singh said, “Deepika is somebody who can be very very brutally honest. She never lies to me. She always tells me like it is. I think because it comes from her, somebody I am probably the closest to in my life, therefore, if she gives a compliment then it hits different. She said something that went straight to my heart. After 83 and after the trailer of Jayeshbhai, she said that what you are doing is quite unprecedented because you are bonafide mainstream yet you are able to time after time create distinctive characters. When one sees you, one sees no trace of you and that you have taken it to a degree that is unprecedented.”

When Ranveer Singh was asked when was the last time he cried, the actor replied, “I cry nowadays very very easily. I don’t know what happened to me and my emotions and my soul over the past few years. Seeing everything that happened during the pandemic being generally empathetic and compassionate really had an effect on me. To mere emotions ka jo ghada hai wo full brim tak bhara hua hai aur it has to do with everything that I have seen happen around me in the recent past. The triggers are completely unexpected.”

Jayeshbhai Jordaar will release in theatres on 13 May.

