EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh on trusting Jayeshbhai Jordaar's debut director, reveals how RRKPH is shaping up

With just a few days to go for the release of Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar, the actor sat down for an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla. Having worked with several high-profile filmmakers, Pinkvilla asked the actor how he trusted the process of working with debut director Divyang Thakkar.

Revealing how it all started, Ranveer said, "Adi sir (Aditya Chopra) called me and told I have come across some unprecedented stuff. I went for the narration and this kid - Divyang Thakkar - new sensation, new directorial talent, he gave me a narration that was ever so memorable. I probably never felt like that during a narration where I'm laughing and crying. I was like, 'Okay, you really have something to say. You're so invested and passionate that it's infectious. This has to be done'." I must empower this new talent, extraordinary material and the film has something to say. It was too powerful to not dive in right away."

Ranveer added that the film has a distinct texture than all of his work. On the same lines, he also revealed how Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which he stars along with Alia Bhatt, is shaping up.

Ranveer said, "In RRKPK, we have brought distinctive flavour and texture to the world of the film. It's amazing and so entertaining. We've had a blast making it. It's colourful, glamorous, family, drama, entertainment, humour, songs, everything you love about Karan Johar and his brand of cinema. Yet, everything is so new because he is working with new energies. That's shaping up really well and I'm every excited for it."

Check out Ranveer Singh's exclusive interview with Pinkvilla:

ALSO READ: Mother's Day 2022: Alia Bhatt wishes 'beautiful' mothers Soni Razdan & Neetu Kapoor with a happy UNSEEN snap