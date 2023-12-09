Family tree of Dharmendra EXPLAINED; Here’s everything you need to know about the Deol clan
Here is everything you need to about Dharmendra’s family connections. The actor was recently seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.
Dharmendra has entertained audiences on the silver screen for years through lighthearted hits like Loha and Apne among others. The veteran actor recently generated buzz with his latest project - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. A kissing scene shared with co-star Shabana Azmi quickly went viral. After decades in the entertainment industry, Dharmendra continues to spark interest and fanfare.
Notably, Dharmendra has had a legendary career and there is no one in India who does not know his name. However, in addition to the veteran star fondly called the original He-man of India, many of his family members have gained a lot of fame too.
Here is everything you need to know about the legendary actor’s family relationships.
Post Dharmendra’s 88th birthday, let’s explore the actor’s personal front
Dharmendra made his acting debut back in 1960 and became the heartthrob of the nation in no time. While many are already aware of the actor’s professional journey, several remain unfamiliar with his family dynamics. Following his 88th birthday, let’s delve into all you need to know about the veteran star’s personal front.
The legendary actor got hitched to his first wife Prakash Kaur in 1954 and shares four children with her. Actors Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Vijeeta and Ajeita are Dharmendra’s children from his first wife. Notably, this also makes the veteran star, the grandfather of Sunny’s sons Rajveer and Karan, who are also a part of Bollywood now.
Later, the actor met actress Hema Malini in 1970 on the sets of Tum Haseen Main Jawan. The lovebirds played key roles in the movie and later, their love blossomed, turning into a dreamy wedding in 1980. Soon after, they were blessed with daughters Esha Deol in 1981, followed by Ahana Deol in 1985. Currently, both their daughters are rejoicing in their marital bliss.
Throwback to the time when Hema Malini discussed her relationship with Dharmendra
Hema Malini and Dharmendra have set some soaring couple goals over the years. Despite being married for over 40 years, the duo’s love has been invincible and needless to say, they are a fan favorite couple.
Notably, in an old interview with ETimes, the Baghban actress had elaborated on her relationship with her husband and said that it was an unconventional wedding. “If my marriage had been a conventional one, I think I would have been a nobody. Today, I am doing all this-films, dance, going to places for talks, being in politics-itna sab kuch kaise hota if it was a conventional life,” the actress had shared with the news portal.
Additionally, the Dream Girl reflected on maintaining her career long-term. She emphasized that even after marriage and children, she could continue working thanks to the support of her husband Dharmendra. He stood steadfastly beside her, allowing the legendary actress to thrive both personally and professionally, she had added.
Recently, Dharmendra celebrated his 88th birthday and Hema Malini dropped pictures from his birthday bash. In one of the images, she planted a kiss on the actor’s cheek and the images went viral on the internet in no time, with fans being in awe of their PDA.
