Fardeen Khan recalls first scene he shot for Heeramandi ft Aditi Rao Hydari: ‘Felt a mix of excitement and nervousness’

Fardeen Khan recently made a smashing comeback to the screen with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. The actor received critical acclaim for his role in the show. Now, taking to social media, Fardeen described his experience working with the ace director.

Fardeen Khan on working and being directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Taking to Instagram, Fardeen Khan shared a small video clip from Heeramandi and reflected on his first scene filmed for the show and the experience of being directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

He described it as a memorable and exhilarating experience, highlighting Bhansali's reputation for meticulous attention to detail and grandiose sets. According to Khan, Bhansali creates an atmosphere that is both intense and inspiring, with sets resembling visual masterpieces adorned with intricate designs, elaborate costumes, and a palpable sense of history and drama.

Upon stepping onto the set, Fardeen experienced a mix of excitement and nervousness, acknowledging Bhansali's reputation for demanding excellence, which pushed him to deliver his best.

He described Bhansali's guidance as precise and passionate, encouraging actors to delve deep into their characters and bring out the nuances that make his films and scenes compelling. Khan considered the experience enriching, as Bhansali shared his vision and helped him navigate the emotional depths of the scene.

In conclusion, Fardeen Khan expressed a profound sense of accomplishment by the end of the shoot, feeling privileged to have contributed to something truly special under the direction of a cinematic maestro like Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

About Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar delves into the lives of courtesans against the backdrop of pre-independent India, exploring themes of revenge, power dynamics, love, and freedom. The series boasts an ensemble cast of esteemed actresses such as Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal. They are joined by Shekhar Suman, Fardeen Khan, Shruti Sharma, Jason Shah, Indresh Malik, and others in pivotal roles.

Mallikajaan (portrayed by Manisha Koirala) presides over Shahi Mahal, with Waheeda (played by Sanjeeda Sheikh) as her sister. Waheeda's daughters, Bibbojaan (Aditi Rao Hydari) and Alamzeb (Sharmin Segal), are central characters, along with Fareedan (Sonakshi Sinha), who becomes the new head of Khwabgah, and Lajjo (Richa Chadha), who grapples with unrequited love.

Mallikajaan desires Alamzeb to follow the path of a courtesan, as tradition follows, but Alamzeb harbors a passion for poetry and secretly falls for the Baloch Nawab, Tajdar (Taha Shah Badussha). Heeramandi is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

