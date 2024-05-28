Heeramandi: Sharmin Segal calls Aditi Rao Hydari 'school girl' for her punctuality; says 'according to her everyone is late'

Heeramandi actress Sharmin Segal has been constantly a topic of discussion ever since the release of the web series. While her acting has garnered criticism from a major section of the audience, she has taken social media by storm with her statements too.

A video has been going viral recently in which Sharmin can be seen referring to co-actress Aditi Rao Hydari as 'school girl'.

Sharmin Segal takes a dig at Aditi Rao Hydari for her punctuality

Earlier this month, Heeramandi actors Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Taaha Shah, Fardeen Khan, Richa Chadha, and Sanjeeda Sheikh became a part of an interview with IMDB. A clip from that interview is now all over the social media in which Sharmin takes a playful dig at Aditi.

The actress who plays the character of Alamzeb in the series called Aditi a good school girl for her punctuality. "Teacher will say you have to submit your homework at this time and Aditi will do exactly that and not one more word than the word count limit. That is Aditi for you. So, according to her everyone is late and she is on time,” she said.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali on casting Sharmin for Heeramandi

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali who is the uncle of Sharmin recently talked about casting Sharmin for the role of Alamzeb in Heeramandi. In an interview with India Today, he said that the young actress had a 'face' of what Alamzeb should be, i.e. 'somebody who doesn't want to be a tawaif or has no makings of it.'

SLB also shared that despite being his niece, she had to go through the grind. "There were innumerable number of tests and auditions. There was no end to the number of tests I've done with her," he said while adding that after he decided to cast her, he told her that she'd have to go through the grind and would have to get it right.

More about Heeramandi

Heeramandi delves into the world of courtesans, who once reigned as queens, and is set against the backdrop of pre-independence India. With love and treachery being the central themes, Heeramandi was released on Netflix on May 1.

Consisting of 8 episodes, the series is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and features an ensemble cast with gorgeous ladies Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal in the lead. Besides these spectacular actresses, the drama series stars Taha Shah, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, and Farida Jalal in pivotal roles.

