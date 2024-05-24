Heeramandi: When Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ADs took Jason Shah to corner before intimate scene with Sonakshi Sinha

Heeramandi actor Jason Shah, who played the negative role of Alastair Cartwright in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali series, is constantly making headlines for his character and performance. The British actor, who has worked in several Indian films, TV shows, and web series in the past 8 years, has been noted for his acting skills.

In Heeramandi, Jason had an intimate scene with Sonakshi Sinha, which unfortunately turned out to be an unpleasant experience for him due to SLB's assistants.

Jason Shah recalls what happened before shooting intimate scene with Sonakshi Sinha

During an interview with Bollywood Now, Jason Shah revealed that 3 assistants of Sanjay Leela Bhansali took him aside before shooting an intimate scene with Sonakshi Sinha. He recalled being told with a strong emphasis that he was going to shoot with Sonakshi.

Talking about his reaction, Jason said that he was thinking, ‘You think I’m going to touch her inappropriately or something? That’s the kind of feeling I was getting.”

Talking about the possible reason behind it, he said it's common for Indian productions to pick up Russians from Goa and cast them in projects. “They don’t have any idea of acting; they have no camera knowledge. They’re coming only for their chai and their roti, and that’s pretty much it,” he mentioned. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Jason also said he was nervous while shooting with Sonakshi because he found her extremely beautiful in Dabangg.

Jason on lack of communication with stars

Jason Shah also shared that his acting couldn't reach a certain level because he wasn't introduced to the stars and couldn't interact with them. He said he had never seen Shekhar Suman and Adhyayan on set and had only met them at the premiere.

"I honestly haven’t engaged too much with any of the actress. I could’ve maybe brought out different nuances (in my performance) if I’d met them, gelled with them, understood the storyline a little more… Everyone was in their vanity van, in a sense, so there wasn’t too much interaction,” said Jason.

More about Heeramandi

Heeramandi delves into the world of courtesans, who once reigned as queens, and is set against the backdrop of pre-independence India. With love and treachery being the central themes, Heeramandi was released on Netflix on May 1.

Consisting of 8 episodes, the series is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and features an ensemble cast with gorgeous ladies Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal in the lead. Besides these spectacular actresses, the drama series stars Taha Shah, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, and Farida Jalal in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Heeramandi director Sanjay Leela Bhansali feels star system in industry 'should be demolished'; here’s what he said