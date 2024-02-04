Hrithik Roshan on Saba Azad’s ‘heart wrenching’ act in Songs of Paradise: 'One of the best I have ever seen'

Actress-musician Saba Azad, known for her roles in films like Dil Kabaddi, Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge, and the web series Rocket Boys, is gearing up for an exciting new project. She is poised to take on the lead role in Songs of Paradise, a musical drama set in the backdrop of Kashmir. Saba’s boyfriend, Hrithik Roshan, has now come in support for her upcoming performance in the film, describing it as "heart-wrenching" and one of the best he has ever seen.

Hrithik Roshan supports his girlfriend Saba Azad’s performance in the upcoming movie Songs of Paradise

On Sunday, February 4, Saba Azad took to her Instagram to share an update about her upcoming film Songs of Paradise. In the comments section, her boyfriend, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, expressed his unwavering support for her.

Hrithik's comment read, "Every actor needs to see your performance in this one. Heart wrenching. One of the best I have ever seen EVER!"

More about Saba Azad’s Songs of Paradise

The movie, which unfolds the journey of a Kashmiri woman with aspirations of becoming a singer, is directed by Danish Renzu. The talented ensemble cast includes Zain Khan Durrani, Soni Razdan, Sheebha Chaddha, Taaruk Raina, Shishir Sharma, and Lillette Dubey. Songs of Paradise is brought to life through the collaborative efforts of its producers: Shafat Qazi, Danish Renzu, as well as Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

Hrithik Roshan’s work front

Hrithik Roshan recently graced the big screen in the action-packed spectacle Fighter, which hit theaters on January 25. Directed by Siddharth Anand, this aerial action drama marked the first collaboration between Hrithik and Deepika Padukone. The film also boasted a stellar ensemble cast including Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and Sanjeeda Shaikh.

In Fighter, Hrithik assumed the role of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, also known as Patty, in a narrative that alludes to the events surrounding the Pulwama attack of 2019.

Looking ahead, Hrithik is gearing up to re-enter the high-octane YRF spy universe with the eagerly awaited War 2. In this installment, he will reprise his role as RAW agent Kabir, alongside Junior NTR and Kiara Advani, under the direction of Ayan Mukerji.

