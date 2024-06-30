Anushka Sharma receives shout out from chef Chinu Vaze for her kind nature post India's T20 WC win; latter calls actress 'very nice'

Anushka Sharma was not present at the stadium during India's historic T20 World Cup win (June 29) but her support and shout-out virtually won people's hearts. The actress's note for her husband Virat Kohli and the latter's video calling his family right after the victory set up couple goals.

Amidst this, Anushka received a warm shout-out from a chef Chinu Vaze and the latter praised her kind nature and called her 'nice.'

Chef Chinu Vaze's shout-out for Anushka Sharma

On June 30, a while ago, the chef Chinu Vaze shared a video featuring Anushka Sharma. In the clip, we can see the actress hugging the chef.

Sharing the video, Chinu wrote a long message highlighting the kind nature of Sharma.

She penned, "So I have messaged @anushkasharma yesterday, something totally random about my baby cookbook (for which she is very kindly writing the foreward), totally NOT realising that it’s the @t20worldcup FINAL and that she possibly has other things on her mind. And she even replied!! When I say she is NICE, she really is very, very nice."

Vaze further added, "So from someone who really isn’t into cricket- GOOOOOO INDIA & @virat.kohli (mostly because you have an awesome wife, but also you are pretty awesome!)"

Anushka Sharma's special note for Virat Kohli after India's T20 World Cup win

India lifted the T20 World Cup trophy again in 2024 after 17 years. After the win, Anushka took to her Instagram account and shared special moments from the cricket ground and penned, “Our daughters biggest concern was if all the players had someone to hug them after she saw them cry on tv….. Yes, My darling, they were hugged by 1.5 billion people. What a phenomenal victory and what a legendary achievement!! CHAMPIONS - CONGRATULATIONS!!”

She also made a separate post and captioned it, "AND ….. I love this man @virat.kohli . So grateful to call you my home - now go have a glass of sparkling water for me to celebrate this!.”

Meanwhile, the couple tied the knot on December 11, 2017. They welcomed their daughter, Vamika, on January 11, 2021. Earlier in February 2024, Virat and Anushka embraced parenthood for the second time as they were blessed with a baby boy, Akaay.

