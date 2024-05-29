Imran Khan says stepping out with Lekha Washington at Ira Khan’s wedding was already a confirmation; asks ‘That didn't count?’

Imran Khan has refound love in Lekha Washington and the duo is keeping it low-key on social media. However, whenever the actor is asked about it, he makes sure to address it quite casually and without being in denial. Recently, when asked about Lekha going Insta-official with their relationship, Imran Khan wondered if it was not already confirmed.

Imran Khan says stepping out with Lekha Washington for Ira Khan’s wedding was his first confirmation

The Delhi Belly actor spoke to India Today and recalled reading recent headlines about his relationship status and feeling ‘weirded out’. He said, “There were pictures of us from Ira’s wedding also that had come out which I thought were kind of official or direct and better like you can see our faces. Then last week, she posted like the silhouette picture and everyone’s like ‘They are official’, but what about the one without, where you can see your faces? That didn't count? I was surprised that the headlines came from this and not from that.”

Imran Khan talks about his daughter Imara Khan’s parenting

Being an actor’s kid, Imran said that despite keeping her away from devices, she’s still aware of the outside world and that is something no one can escape. The Katti Batti actor explained, “Imara will be in school and some other child's nanny will be talking about it and say, ‘She is Imran’s daughter,’ and then try and take pictures of her and all of this, it's really weird.”

Imran says that he is very conscious about not posting Imara on social media because he considers himself a ‘present and hands-on parent’ He shared, “I don't take pictures and I don't take videos of that. That's our time. It is not for everyone to see, for sharing."

Imran has been away from showbiz for almost 9 years and is now planning his comeback.

