Kaante director Sanjay Gupta reacts to firing outside Salman Khan’s Bandra residence; calls out ‘cowardice’ act

Trigger Warning: This article mentions firing, weapons, and death threats.

Gunshots were fired at Salman Khan’s house, Galaxy Apartments, in Mumbai on Sunday morning. Fortunately, Salman and his family are safe and sound, while security around the house has been tightened. The iconic apartments, situated along the shores of the Arabian Sea in Bandra, have been Salman’s residence for years now. As soon as the police were informed about the incident, they took action and deployed a team to investigate. As per the latest developments, the investigation team has tracked down the original bike owner.

Several celebrities arrived at Salman Khan's residence to check on him. Now, after Pooja Bhatt, director Sanjay Gupta took to social media to shed light on the incident and express his anger and discomfort over the same.

Sanjay Gupta reacts to firing incident outside Salman Khan's house

Film-maker and director Sanjay Gupta took to Twitter and expressed his anger towards the firing incident that occurred on Sunday morning outside Salman Khan's residence in Bandra. Gupta wrote, "Firing at a building at 5am displays cowardice you f**n a*******s."

Check out his tweet here:

Earlier, Pooja Bhatt also took to X and reacted to the firing incident outside Salman Khan's residence, she re-shared the ANI news and wrote, "Horrific and condemnable. If this can happen with a police van parked outside the Khan residence for protection then it is fair to say that safety is an illusion. Need more stringent surveillance in Bandra for certain. Robberies were rife a while ago and now a shoot out? Scary."

Latest update in Salman Khan firing case

Times Now reported that the bike, which was used by the two shooters, was seized by the Mumbai Police on Sunday while the accused managed to escape. The bike, seized by the police, was from Raigad district and was a secondhand vehicle. Cops have identified the first owner of the bike and are currently interrogating him.

As per PTI, an official source in the Delhi Police said that one of the two suspects is believed to be a criminal from Gurugram. He is wanted for several killings and robberies in Haryana and is also a suspect in the murder of Sachin Munjal, who is a businessman. The suspect is said to be closely associated with gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, his brother Anmol, and Goldy Brar.

