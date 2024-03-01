Laapataa Ladies Twitter Review: Netizens call Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao's movie 'small film with big heart'

Kiran Rao's much-awaited film Laapataa Ladies has finally been released in cinemas today. Kiran along with her ex-husband and producer Aamir Khan promoted the film aggressively and now all the expectations are pinned on the audience's response. Early reviews of the film from Twitter (now X) users suggest that the film is on the way to generating positive word of mouth.

Netizens review the latest Bollywood release Laapataa Ladies

Laapataa Ladies directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan has finally hit the silverscreens. Many of those who watched the film in theaters shared their feedback on Twitter and it's encouraging to drive you towards cinemas.

Be it performances, direction, or storytelling, the audience is loving every aspect of the film. Have a look at some of the reviews.

A user took to the app and wrote, "Laapataa Ladies. What a gem of a movie. Small details and dialogues outstanding"

Another one wrote, "Just watched #LaapataaLadies –a heartwarming feminist tale set in 2001's A charming film that's both smile-inducing &tear-jerking.Director #KiranRao beautifully crafts a grounded fairy tale,celebrating the strength & struggles of women.A sweet & powerful ode to women everywhere!"

Advertisement

Another cinema lover who was thoroughly entertained by the film wrote, "#LaapataaLadies is such a fun ride. Such a simple film with profound subtexts scattered throughout. Casting & Production Design are brilliant and #KiranRao nails it in direction. @ravikishann @nitanshi_goel & @PratibhaRanta outshine everyone. Truly a must watch."

A part of a long review by a user reads as, "1/3"Laapataa Ladies" is like a masala dosa: full of flavor, a bit chaotic, and leaves you wanting more. The film is a whirlwind comedy about missing brides, set in rural India."

"#LaapataaLadies is fantastic! A small movie with a big heart, it sweeps you off your feet. From a cool story to amazing performances, it deserves all the praise, especially for that awesome finale! #Bollywood wrote a Hindi cinema lover," wrote a cinema lover.

Take a look at some more reactions:

Karan Johar praises Laapataa Ladies

Karan Johar was one of the special guests to attend the grand premiere of Laapataa Ladies recently. The filmmaker took to Instagram and shared a long review of the film calling it 'one of the best films of the year'. A part of it read, “I can say with complete assurance that at the end of 2024 when we look back at the year this gem of a gorgeous film will be hailed as one of the best films of the year!!!! #kiranrao @raodyness directs this soulful and stirring satire with the ease of a bonafide veteran …. Addressing potent issues with humour , oodles of charm and superlative performances #laapataaladies made me smile, laugh, tear up and then applaud the mastery of the filmmaker and writers of the film!!!”

About Laapataa Ladies

Laapataa Ladies is based on a story by Bipalap Goswami. The screenplay and dialogues are written by Sneha Desai, with extra dialogues by Divyanidhi Sharma. Kiran Rao returns as a director after 13 years and has also co-produced it along with Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. Jio Studios has presented the film which stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan in key roles.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Laapataa Ladies Review: Kiran Rao's tale on 'missing women' guides the lost society towards a better world