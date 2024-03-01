Love, Sex Aur Dhoka 2 New Motion Poster OUT: Dibakar Banerjee's film presents intriguing tale of modern relationships

On the leap day, the makers of Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2 unveiled a new motion poster, offering a glimpse into the intriguing storyline. The poster hints at the film's focus on relationships in the contemporary digital age.

The new motion poster for Love, Sex Aur Dhoka 2 released

On February 29, 2024, the team behind Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 unveiled another captivating concept poster. Bold, captivating, and thought-provoking, the poster features a striking array of social media icons, offering a tantalizing glimpse into the film's exploration of the pervasive influence of social media in our lives. With its eye-catching design, the poster ignites anticipation for the dynamic and vibrant campaign that the creators are poised to launch. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see what surprises the makers have in store, as this new poster has undoubtedly heightened excitement for the film's release.

The film, produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, is helmed by director Dibakar Banerjee. It is scheduled to hit the theaters on April 19, 2024.

Ektaa Kapoor took to her Instagram to unveil the poster with a caption that read, "Today is the leap day of the leap year… you can jump to conclusions! #LoveSexAurDhokha2 in cinemas on 19th April."

About Love Sex Aur Dhokha

Starring Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha in leading roles, Love Sex Aur Dhokha, released in 2010, stands as an Indian Hindi-language anthology found footage drama, often abbreviated as LSD. The screenplay, crafted by Banerjee and Kanu Behl, intricately weaves three distinct yet interconnected narratives around honor killings, an MMS scandal, and sting operations.

Banerjee's inspiration for the film arose from encountering various video clips with explicit content, compelling him to delve into the underlying circumstances. Initially envisioned as two short stories, Banerjee expanded the narrative into three, unfolding through the lens of diverse digital cameras, including a handycam, an amateur film camera, a security camera, an underwater camera, and spy cameras.

Cinematographer Nikos Andritsakis and editor Namrata Rao contributed significantly to the film's distinct visual and narrative approach, complemented by Sneha Khanwalkar's musical compositions, with Banerjee lending his pen to the film's lyrics.

